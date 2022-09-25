Read full article on original website
middlebury.edu
#3 Men’s Tennis Hosts Middlebury Invitational
The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team kicked off the fall portion of its season by hosting the seven-team Middlebury Invitational. Four singles and two doubles brackets were contested over the two-day span. HIGHLIGHTS. Julian Wu picked up his first collegiate wins in the B singles bracket. Second-seeded Wu defeated his...
middlebury.edu
#24 Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Williams Fall Invitational
The 24th-ranked Middlebury women's golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in a field with several nationally-ranked opponents at the Williams Fall Invitational. New York University won the event with a two-day total of 610, while Amherst followed closely behind, finishing with 617. The Panthers fired a two-day total of 640.
middlebury.edu
Men’s Golf Posts Strong Finish at Dartmouth Invitational
The Middlebury men's golf team finished in a tie for sixth place at the highly-competitive Dartmouth Invitational. The Panthers improved their score by 20 strokes during Sunday's second round, concluding with a two-day tally of 618 (319-299). In a field consisting of eight Division I teams along with the Panthers, Siena College won the event with a total of 581, followed by Seton Hall University in second (592) and Dartmouth's 'B' team (593).
middlebury.edu
Harlan Tallies 50th Career Win As Quick Start Propels #1 Middlebury Past #11 Bates
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored three times in the opening quarter, topping #11 Bates 4-1. With the triumph, the Panthers tie the program's winning streak with 37 consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Sadie LeStage opened the scoring for the Panthers with a goal just under five minutes into the game....
middlebury.edu
Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0
Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
middlebury.edu
Donato Santeramo to Lead Middlebury Italian School
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Donato Santeramo has been named the next director of the Middlebury Italian School. He began his new position on September 1, succeeding Antonio Vitti, who had served as director of the program since 2006. Santeramo is currently a professor at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada....
middlebury.edu
Middlebury to Transfer Ownership of Research Vessel to Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. - Middlebury College will transfer ownership of the R/V David Folger, a research vessel used by faculty and staff on Lake Champlain, to Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences on October 1. The transfer will happen at no cost to Bigelow Laboratory—an independent, nonprofit research institute in East Boothbay, Maine.
middlebury.edu
Luis Gonçalves Named Director of the Middlebury Portuguese School
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Middlebury has named Luis Gonçalves as the next director of the Portuguese School, one of 13 Middlebury Language Schools, known internationally for their full-immersion approach to language teaching and the Language Pledge®. He began his new position on September 1, succeeding Luci Moreira, who had led the school since 2008.
middlebury.edu
High Holidays 2022/5783
Welcome to the landing page for everything High Holidays at Middlebury College and the Havurah of Addison County. This page is where you will find what you need for a reflective, connected, and joyous High Holiday season. Rabbi Ira Schiffer and alumnus cantor Aaron Mendelsohn ‘95 will be leading in-person...
