Middlebury, VT

#3 Men’s Tennis Hosts Middlebury Invitational

The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team kicked off the fall portion of its season by hosting the seven-team Middlebury Invitational. Four singles and two doubles brackets were contested over the two-day span. HIGHLIGHTS. Julian Wu picked up his first collegiate wins in the B singles bracket. Second-seeded Wu defeated his...
#24 Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Williams Fall Invitational

The 24th-ranked Middlebury women's golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in a field with several nationally-ranked opponents at the Williams Fall Invitational. New York University won the event with a two-day total of 610, while Amherst followed closely behind, finishing with 617. The Panthers fired a two-day total of 640.
Men’s Golf Posts Strong Finish at Dartmouth Invitational

The Middlebury men's golf team finished in a tie for sixth place at the highly-competitive Dartmouth Invitational. The Panthers improved their score by 20 strokes during Sunday's second round, concluding with a two-day tally of 618 (319-299). In a field consisting of eight Division I teams along with the Panthers, Siena College won the event with a total of 581, followed by Seton Hall University in second (592) and Dartmouth's 'B' team (593).
Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0

Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
Donato Santeramo to Lead Middlebury Italian School

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Donato Santeramo has been named the next director of the Middlebury Italian School. He began his new position on September 1, succeeding Antonio Vitti, who had served as director of the program since 2006. Santeramo is currently a professor at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada....
Luis Gonçalves Named Director of the Middlebury Portuguese School

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Middlebury has named Luis Gonçalves as the next director of the Portuguese School, one of 13 Middlebury Language Schools, known internationally for their full-immersion approach to language teaching and the Language Pledge®. He began his new position on September 1, succeeding Luci Moreira, who had led the school since 2008.
High Holidays 2022/5783

Welcome to the landing page for everything High Holidays at Middlebury College and the Havurah of Addison County. This page is where you will find what you need for a reflective, connected, and joyous High Holiday season. Rabbi Ira Schiffer and alumnus cantor Aaron Mendelsohn ‘95 will be leading in-person...
MIDDLEBURY, VT

