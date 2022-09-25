ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Demons Held Off by Xavier

CINCINNATI, Ohio – DePaul women's soccer was held off by Xavier 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. The two teams were tied at the end of the first half, 1-1. The Musketeers were able to break the draw within the first minute of the last 45 to take the lead. The...
DePaul Launches Women’s Athletics Advancement Initiative

CHICAGO – Beginning with the 2022-23 season, DePaul Athletics will introduce a Women's Athletics Advancement fee on DePaul men's basketball ticket purchases. There will be a $1 surcharge on each men's basketball ticket purchased. The Women's Athletics Advancement fee will be applicable to mini-pack, single-game, group, and select promotional ticket purchases. There will be no assessment on season tickets, complimentary tickets, or student tickets.
Blue Demons Finish Two Rounds at Zach Johnson Invitational

West Des Moines, Iowa – After 36 holes at the Zach Johnson Invitational on Monday, the DePaul golf team sits in ninth place heading into Tuesday's final round. Cameron Karney and Conor Glennon led the team on the individual leaderboard. Karney carded rounds of 71 (E) and 76 (+5)...
DePaul Golf Travels to Drake for Zach Johnson Invitational

CHICAGO – The DePaul golf team will continue its 2022 fall slate Sept. 26-27 at the Zach Johnson Invitational in West Des Moines, Iowa. The Blue Demons join Butler, Houston Baptist, Iowa State, IUPUI, Loyola Chicago, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, St. Thomas, Northern Iowa, Valparaiso, Western Illinois and host Drake for three rounds of action over two days.
