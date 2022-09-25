Read full article on original website
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Tonight: Watch NASA Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path With A Spacecraft
The time has come! NASA is set to test its defense system designed to protect Earth should an asteroid set a path to collide with us. (Insert Armageddon/Bruce Willis joke here.) The test, called DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will help scientists see if their kinetic impact theory works before a space rock impact becomes an actual concern. The test will be live-streamed, so you can watch the whole thing, and we have all the details.
SpaceX rocket launch seen in skies across New England
BOSTON -- Did you see something unusual in the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday?It was very bright and hard to miss.It turns out it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Saturday. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites to orbit. WBZ-TV viewer Betsey Strum shared with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff a picture of the rocket. Saturday's launch was SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of 2022, adding to the company's single-year liftoff record.
Phys.org
NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it
NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
Discovery
Watch NASA's Asteroid-Crashing DART Mission Make Impact
NASA's highly anticipated DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, has reached the final leg of its journey: to make the first attempt in altering the course of an asteroid by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it. After years of careful planning, the mission has culminated in a smashing success. DART...
SpaceX Launch Sends East Coast Into a ‘Meteor’ Frenzy
Residents all across the East Coast reported spotting what they believed to be a meteor or comet crashing down to Earth late Saturday—but it appeared to just be SpaceX launching Starlink satellites. “I stepped outside and saw some crazy meteor thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight,” another user said, sharing video of the unknown object moving slowly before it fizzled out just after 7:30 p.m. Footage of the ball of light was also shared from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. Some Twitter users even questioned if the object might be a UFO. But in a press release, SpaceX offered a simpler explanation: it had just launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 7:32 p.m. from Florida.Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight at 7:40 PM. #comet #Meteor #DC pic.twitter.com/5t4u8RTje6— Sǿρhȋe (@ToastierThanYou) September 25, 2022 Read it at SpaceX
NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches
NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
Soyuz rocket launch spotted from space station in amazing astronaut photos
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw a Russian Soyuz rocket launch their newest set of crewmates into orbit today (Sept. 21).
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US
A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
SpaceX launches another 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket at sea
A Falcon 9 rocket launched 52 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites to orbit Saturday evening (Sept. 24) and also aced a landing at sea.
SpaceX launches 54 Starlink satellites to orbit after 5 weather delays
SpaceX launched 54 Starlink satellites to orbit Sunday night (Sept. 18) after five straight scrubs due to bad weather.
Astonishing moment NASA's DART spacecraft smashes into asteroid travelling at 14,000mph and 6.8 million miles from Earth - in first planetary defense test that could save the world from catastrophic collision with a space rock
'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
Hurricane Ian delays SpaceX's Crew-5 astronaut launch to Oct. 4
Hurricane Ian has pushed the launch of SpaceX's next astronaut mission for NASA back by at least a day.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon launch scheduled for Sept. 27 despite gathering storm
NASA continues to target Tuesday (Sept. 27) for the launch of Artemis 1 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, even though a big storm could head toward the Space Coast soon.
SpaceX rocket launch with Starlink fleet thrills stargazers along US East Coast
SpaceX's launch of 52 more Starlink satellites was visible all along the East Coast of the United States, generating footage of Saturday's sunset launch.
SpaceX's Crew-5 astronaut mission on course for Oct. 3 liftoff, weather permitting
SpaceX's Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA remains on target to launch next week, provided Mother Nature cooperates.
Listen live today as NASA discusses Artemis 1 moon rocket's hurricane rollback
NASA officials will be discussing the rollback of Artemis 1 Tuesday (Sept. 27) to shelter from Hurricane Ian. The livestream starts at 2 p.m. EDT.
Vox
The universe is a dangerous place. NASA just showed it’s possible to defend Earth against it.
At 7:14 EDT Monday night, something historic happened for the human species — and it took place more than 7 million miles from our planet. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft successfully collided with the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, which circles the larger asteroid Didymos (hence the “double asteroid”). The 1,250-pound DART spacecraft hit the asteroid at approximately 14,760 mph — in the days to come, NASA scientists will pore over data to figure out how much Dimorphos’s momentum was changed by the collision, with initial estimates projecting that it moved 1 percent closer to Didymos.
'Don't Look Up!' NASA To Kamikaze Spacecraft Into Comet Monday Evening
In the 2021 Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” two astronomers discovered a previously unknown comet expected to impact the Earth in about six months and was large enough to cause a planet-wide extinction event. Through its comedic twists and turns, a plan was announced to "strike and...
