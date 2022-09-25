ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fatherly

Tonight: Watch NASA Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path With A Spacecraft

The time has come! NASA is set to test its defense system designed to protect Earth should an asteroid set a path to collide with us. (Insert Armageddon/Bruce Willis joke here.) The test, called DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will help scientists see if their kinetic impact theory works before a space rock impact becomes an actual concern. The test will be live-streamed, so you can watch the whole thing, and we have all the details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Boston

SpaceX rocket launch seen in skies across New England

BOSTON -- Did you see something unusual in the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday?It was very bright and hard to miss.It turns out it was the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which was launched from Cape Canaveral Saturday. Falcon 9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites to orbit.   WBZ-TV viewer Betsey Strum shared with meteorologist Jacob Wycoff a picture of the rocket. Saturday's launch was SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of 2022, adding to the company's single-year liftoff record.  
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid in September. Here's how to watch it

NASA is preparing for their "Armageddon"-like mission of crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid, and they want the public to watch live. Asteroids frequently get close to hitting Earth, but it's been over 65 million years since a catastrophic one has impacted our planet. Plus, there's been renewed interest in objects hurtling toward us since the popularity of the 2021 doomsday comedy "Don't Look Up."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Discovery

Watch NASA's Asteroid-Crashing DART Mission Make Impact

NASA's highly anticipated DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, has reached the final leg of its journey: to make the first attempt in altering the course of an asteroid by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it. After years of careful planning, the mission has culminated in a smashing success. DART...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

SpaceX Launch Sends East Coast Into a ‘Meteor’ Frenzy

Residents all across the East Coast reported spotting what they believed to be a meteor or comet crashing down to Earth late Saturday—but it appeared to just be SpaceX launching Starlink satellites. “I stepped outside and saw some crazy meteor thing,” one Twitter user wrote. “Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight,” another user said, sharing video of the unknown object moving slowly before it fizzled out just after 7:30 p.m. Footage of the ball of light was also shared from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. Some Twitter users even questioned if the object might be a UFO. But in a press release, SpaceX offered a simpler explanation: it had just launched 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 7:32 p.m. from Florida.Unsure of what flew over D.C. tonight at 7:40 PM. #comet #Meteor #DC pic.twitter.com/5t4u8RTje6— Sǿρhȋe (@ToastierThanYou) September 25, 2022 Read it at SpaceX
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

SpaceX launch from Florida seen across much of eastern US

A SpaceX rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Saturday night could be seen in skies across the eastern United States. People as far north as New England took to social media to post their pictures and videos in awe of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch at 7:32 p.m. ET.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Astonishing moment NASA's DART spacecraft smashes into asteroid travelling at 14,000mph and 6.8 million miles from Earth - in first planetary defense test that could save the world from catastrophic collision with a space rock

'Humanity - 1, Asteroid - 0,' a commentator on the livestream said, noting how incredible it is that humans carried out such an epic mission. 'Impact success!' NASA tweeted after the DART spacecraft collided with the 560 foot asteroid, around 6.7 million miles away from Earth. Scientists believe the impact...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vox

The universe is a dangerous place. NASA just showed it’s possible to defend Earth against it.

At 7:14 EDT Monday night, something historic happened for the human species — and it took place more than 7 million miles from our planet. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft successfully collided with the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, which circles the larger asteroid Didymos (hence the “double asteroid”). The 1,250-pound DART spacecraft hit the asteroid at approximately 14,760 mph — in the days to come, NASA scientists will pore over data to figure out how much Dimorphos’s momentum was changed by the collision, with initial estimates projecting that it moved 1 percent closer to Didymos.
ASTRONOMY

