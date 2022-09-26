ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pound recovering after hitting all-time low against the dollar

By Shweta Sharma,Adam Forrest and Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The pound pulled back from its lowest level against the dollar in history, falling more than 4 per cent, as the markets responded to the announcement of Britain’s biggest tax cuts in 50 years.

Sterling tumbled to $1.035 on Monday in early Asia trading before it regained some ground to a 20-year low of $1.05 before recovering further to $1.078 at 4pm this afternoon.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng was accused of “fanning the flames” of the plummeting pound by hinting at fresh “unfunded” tax cuts, Labour said after Sterling hit its lowest level against the dollar since decimalisation in 1971.

The chancellor said on Sunday that there was “more to come” on tax cuts following his mini-Budget revealed a huge expansion in borrowing to pay for the £45bn tax cut spree.

He and Liz Truss have dismissed analysis indicating that the plan – which include abolishing the top rate of income tax for high earners – will see only the incomes of the wealthiest households grow.

The pound was buying less than a euro or dollar at one international bureaux de change this morning. The Change Group office at London St Pancras International was selling €100 for £108.84 – valuing the pound at less than 92 euro cents.

Additionally, interest rate expectations are rising “by the minute”, according to reports with charts showing the market is anticipating that the bank rate will hit 6 per cent within the first half of 2023.

Some have raised the possibility that the Bank of England may have to call an emergency meeting to raise interest rates again. Leading economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Bank of England should raise the interest rate “by one full percentage point to try and stabilise the situation”.

Sir John Gieve, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, told the BBC: “That is what they’ll have to do if they want to change base [interest] rates.” But he added: “Emergency meetings are avoided if at all possible and I am sure they will try to avoid it.”

One of the chancellor’s allies told The Times the drop in the pound’s worth was merely “City boys playing fast and loose with the economy ... it was bound to happen. It will settle”.

Labour’s Rachel Reeves said on Monday she was “extremely worried” about the latest slump in the pound. She said Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng were “behaving like two gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”.

The Labour frontbencher said the chancellor had been “fanning the flames” of the pound’s decline by talking up more tax cuts. “The chancellor instead of doubling down on his position on Friday needs to now set out credible plans,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Chloe Smith, the work and pensions secretary, told Sky News: “I wouldn’t be able to comment on market movements … lots of factors go into market movements.”

In an interview with CNN, Ms Truss rejected comparisons with Joe Biden’s approach, after the US president said he was “sick and tired of trickle-down economics”. Asked whether she was “recklessly running up the deficit”, Ms Truss said: “I don’t really accept the premise of the question at all.”

Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss could continue their spree in the New Year, with possible further reductions in income tax and the loosening of immigration rules and other regulations.

The government is reportedly considering abolishing a charge for parents who earn more than £50,000 and claim child benefit, increasing the annual allowances on pension pots and a tax break for people who stay at home to care for children or loved ones.

The £45bn tax-slashing package was met with alarm by leading economists, some Tory MPs and financial markets, fuelling predictions sterling could plunge to parity with the US dollar by the end of the year.

Such a slump could trigger a rebellion from Tory backbenchers, who could refuse to vote for the government’s finance bill or submit letters of no confidence, The Telegraph reported, citing backers and critics of the PM.

In a sign of Tory unease, Conservative former chancellor George Osborne urged the government to end the “schizophrenic” policy of slashing taxes and increasing borrowing.

Mr Osborne told Channel 4: “Fundamentally, the schizophrenia has to be resolved – you can’t have small-state taxes and big-state spending.”

Tory grandee Ken Clarke compared the Truss-Kwarteng plan to cuts taxes for “the wealthiest 5 per cent” to Latin American governments. “I’m afraid that’s the kind of thing that’s usually tried in Latin American countries without success,” he told BBC Radio 4.

Former deputy PM Damian Green told GB News “there’s more to conservatism than tax cutting”, and said with a general election in two years things “have to happen quickly”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who pledged that a Labour government would reinstate the top income tax rate of 45 per cent, hit out at the government’s “wrongheaded” economic policies.

The sluggish performance of the pound has added to the concerns of investors amid a bleak market outlook and the risk of recession, as winter approaches and the war continues in Ukraine.

The price of imports of commodities valued in dollars, such as oil and gas, are set to soar if the pound continues to remain at such a low level against the US currency.

The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Osborne
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Damian Green
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chloe Smith
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Markets Insider

UK finance minister will meet with Wall Street banks after the newly unveiled mini-budget sparked panic in markets and sent the pound plummeting

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is scheduled to meet with Wall Street execs, Wednesday. Kwarteng is conducting outreach about the UK's newly announced mini-budget, Bloomberg reported. The pound dropped to a record low with investors spooked by the plan that includes £45 billion in tax cuts.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Currencies
Retirement Daily

Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
BUSINESS
BBC

Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street bounces off lows as UK steps in to calm bonds

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. and global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday as the Bank of England said it would step in to the bond market to stem a damaging rise in borrowing costs, an attempt to dampen investors' fears of contagion across the financial system.
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

