msueagles.com
Men's Golf Battles Less Than Stellar Conditions in Play in North Carolina
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State's men's golf team battled through some less-than-ideal conditions at the J.T. Poston Invitational in North Carolina this week. Windy conditions and tough hole locations spelled trouble for the Eagles, who finished in a tie for 16th. MSU's scorecard finished at 298-301-303-902. Blake Evans and Cameron...
Women's Golf Repeats as UIC Briar Ridge Invitational Champions
RESULTS (PDF) MOREHEAD, Ky. - - Last fall the Morehead State women's golf team put together a furious 10-stroke rally to win the Illinois-Chicago Briar Ridge Invitational. This fall, the Eagles didn't need to rally as they led from start to finish in repeating as Briar Ridge Invitational champions at Briar Ridge Country Club in northern Indiana.
