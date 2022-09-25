RESULTS (PDF) MOREHEAD, Ky. - - Last fall the Morehead State women's golf team put together a furious 10-stroke rally to win the Illinois-Chicago Briar Ridge Invitational. This fall, the Eagles didn't need to rally as they led from start to finish in repeating as Briar Ridge Invitational champions at Briar Ridge Country Club in northern Indiana.

