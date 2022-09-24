Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Grimsby 1-2 Carlisle: Kristian Dennis haunts former club in Carlisle victory
Carlisle handed newly-promoted Grimsby their second 2-1 defeat on the bounce by edging their rearranged Sky Bet League Two meeting. Owen Moxon opened the scoring with a stunning low drive, before Kristian Dennis came back to haunt his former club at Blundell Park. Michee Efete was on target for the home team after gift-wrapping Carlisle their second.
SkySports
GAA must respond strongly to referee assaults, says Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald
Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald has called for a heavy-handed response to referee abuse in GAA. The alleged assault of a match official in Wexford on Sunday was the latest incident to shine a light on the plight of referees in Gaelic games. It followed a similar occurrence in Roscommon earlier...
BBC
Jamie Pardington: Grimsby sign former Wolves keeper on short-term deal
Grimsby Town have signed former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jamie Pardington on a short-term deal until January. The 22-year-old joined Wolves from non-league football in 2018, but did not make an appearance for the club. He did, however, play two games for Mansfield Town during a loan spell at the end...
SB Nation
Liverpool Battle Chelsea for Dundee United Teenager
According to The Daily Record, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to sign Dundee United’s promising 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki. He only turns 16 next month. And yes, I have used the generic picture of our training academy because Getty Images has no picture of him on file.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Gary Neville exclusive interview: On the 'attempted murder' of English football and his vision for a better game
On April 18 2021, news emerged of plans for a breakaway European Super League that would include six clubs from the Premier League. The proposals caused widespread uproar and were soon shelved following fan protests. The fall-out from that and the financial crisis caused by the pandemic provides the backdrop...
SkySports
Four arrests made as masked Germany fans attack England supporters at pub ahead of Nations League fixture
Four arrests have been made after masked Germany 'fans' attacked England supporters at a pub ahead of Monday's Nations League fixture at Wembley, police have confirmed. Around 100 men approached a pub near the stadium two hours before kick-off and started to assault customers, the Metropolitan Police said. At least...
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
First Impression can notch a third win from four visits to Ayr in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap at Ayr. John Quinn's five-year-old was rated 85 when last striking gold here a couple of years ago and returns 5lb lower in the weights. He has been dropped 1lb since his most recent outing here a couple of weeks ago, when beaten just a couple of lengths into fourth place, and any rain would aid his cause.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Flylikeaneagle looks the best bet on a competitive card at Nottingham in the Fairfax Saddles Grassroots Mile Series Final Handicap. Trained by Grand National-winning handler Lucinda Russell, the five-year-old arrives on the back of his fourth win in what has been a thoroughly productive season. Based in Ireland until earlier this year, he has flourished since joining Russell's Kinross yard in June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County
Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
BBC
Mixed doubles snooker: Nutcharut Wongharuthai & Neil Robertson win title
Neil Robertson and Nutcharut 'Mink' Wongharuthai won the World Mixed doubles title as they beat English pair Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna 4-2. In the first mixed doubles snooker event to be televised since 1991, Selby hit a 108 break in the opening frame. Robertson hit a 69 to level...
BBC
Fabian Delph: Ex-England, Man City, Aston Villa, Leeds & Everton midfielder retires aged 32
Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has retired, just months after leaving Everton as a free agent. Capped 20 times by his country, the 32-year-old made more than 200 appearances for Leeds United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton. He won the Premier League title twice with City, and reached the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer-England's Kirby and Kelly return to squad for U.S. and Czech friendlies
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - England midfielder Fran Kirby and forward Chloe Kelly have returned to the squad after injury to face world champions the United States and Czech Republic in next month's friendlies.
FIFA・
SkySports
West Ham's Matt Jones offers an insight into nutrition at a Premier League club
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out of the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second...
Comments / 0