Read full article on original website
Related
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Has Heavy Praise For AEW Star's Promo Work
Yet another fan of the "Mad King" presents herself. Mickie James stands as one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the United States, and a well-respected legend of the business. Her perspective is valued and informed, so her praise for Eddie Kingston's mic skills carries weight — though it likely doesn't come as a surprise to fans of the AEW star. In a tweet on Saturday, Mickie James pointed out that a recent promo of Kingston's, ahead of his match with Sammy Guevara at "AEW Grand Slam," was a standout performance from the Yonkers native.
PWMania
Karl Anderson Talks About a Possible WWE Return and Winning the NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”
wrestlinginc.com
Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Spotted for the First Time Since AEW Fight, Injury Confirmed
Since his press conference at the AEW All Out event earlier this month, CM Punk has been missing in action and has not been seen in public. Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were all involved in a fight backstage after Punk’s statements at the AEW All Out media scrum, in which he criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs.
wrestlinginc.com
Jacques Rougeau Teases Potential AEW Match
Jacques Rougeau was a WWE staple in the 1980s and early '90s, initially teaming with brother Raymond before racking up three World Tag Team Championship reigns with Pierre Ouellet as The Quebecers and enjoying a short stint with the Intercontinental Title as The Mountie. After working over four decades in pro wrestling, Rougeau retired from in-ring action in August 2018. Still, even with that decision, he can't help to think about new opportunities arising.
wrestlinginc.com
New Matches And Segments Added To 9/28 AEW Dynamite
"AEW Dynamite" is set to return to Philadelphia, PA, and is paying homage to the roots of Ring of Honor. Considering Philly's rich and storied history with Ring of Honor, it's only fitting to have the ROH World Champion will be on the show at Temple University's Liacouras Center. Chris Jericho stole the title from Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club at "AEW Grand Slam," and will be celebrating his 8th World Title win during a "Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration" on the program, but as seen last Wednesday, JAS compatriot and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia may have a few objections to the way his mentor "earned" his latest victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Starks Doesn't Want To Be Associated With AEW Pillars
Ricky Starks stands alone. The former FTW Champion feels that he defies definitions, especially when it comes to the "pillars" of AEW. "Sorry, I don't wish to be involved in any pillar talk," Starks said in a tweet. "We're way past that convo. You can leave it to those guys to be enclosed by those definitions. [I] stand alone. Island supporting himself."
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Approves Ian Riccaboni's AEW Dynamite Request
"AEW Dynamite" is shaping up to have a big fight feel this upcoming Wednesday and Ian Riccaboni wants to call the action. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Chris Jericho would be defending his Ring Of Honor World Championship against former ROH World Champion Bandido. Riccaboni, ROH's long-time commentator who has called matches on AEW television before, tossed his hat in the ring to join the big match's commentary team.
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho vs. Bandido ROH title match set for AEW Dynamite
New ROH World Champion Chris Jericho already has his first title defense lined up. It was announced today that Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship against Bandido on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. The match will be Bandido's AEW debut. At Dynamite Grand Slam last week, Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock And AEW Will Be In The Same Canadian City On October 13
In what can be deemed as an interesting coincidence, Dwayne Johnson and AEW will both be in Toronto, Canada on October 13. While AEW will be at The Coca-Cola Coliseum to tape an episode of "Rampage," The Rock will be making an appearance at Cineplex's The Rec Room for a special screening of "Black Adam," his highly-anticipated upcoming film.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Discusses How He Handles Mega Draws With Backstage Heat
Konnan, the current booker of AAA, puts a high value on locker room chemistry when it comes to booking shows and running a wrestling company overall. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan elaborated on how locker room morale is a major focus of his at all times and relates it to recent issues amongst some of AEW's top stars and executives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Cary Silkin Says Tony Khan Hasn’t Maximized ROH’s Two PPV Events
Cary Silkin, the former owner of Ring of Honor (ROH) before Tony Khan of AEW purchased the promotion, made an appearance on Busted Open to discuss the current state of the company following the transition to new leadership. Silkin claims that the company’s two pay-per-view events that Khan has been...
Yardbarker
Backstage news on Bobby Fish’s status with Impact Wrestling
Former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish made his Impact Wrestling debut last Friday at the Victory Road show. However, he is not locked down full-time with the promotion just yet. Pwinsider.com reports that Fish has not signed with Impact Wrestling but did film some backstage content that will be used in the forthcoming shows on AXS.
Yardbarker
AEW sources deny the report about Bobby Fish trying to get Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to go back to WWE
There was a story posted over the weekend by Ryan Frederick from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that said that Bobby Fish was trying to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to ask for their AEW release so that they could all go to WWE. Frederick reported that both Cole and...
ROH World Title Bout Announced For 9/28 AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite (9/28) AEW World Championship Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Dynamite beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which AEW Talent WWE Has Reached Out To
Among the more intriguing stories in wrestling recently has been AEW reportedly combating attempts by WWE, under new management with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge, to reach out to contracted AEW talent in attempts to lure them away. Whether or not the situation has crossed the line into tampering or not remains a mystery, but in regards to who was contacted, that picture has become clearer.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Buddy Matthews' AEW Future
Buddy Matthews may be the latest House of Black member to part ways with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful Select is reporting that sources close to the 33-year-old believe that he's on his way out of the company. It's believed that Matthews' spot with The Great Muta on the latest episode...
Yardbarker
NWA Power Surge results: Bestia 666 vs. Rhett Titus
NWA Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Page & Ella Envy) were the hosts for this week's Power Surge edition of the NWA's weekly TV show. Per usual, Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm were on the call. Marti Belle defeated Madi. Belle is one half of the...
PWMania
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules Build, AEW Grand Slam Review, More
After a week off, the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast is ready to catch up on everything that has happened!. Join Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent as they recap AEW Grand Slam. Was making Jon Moxley the AEW Champion the right call? And what about making Chris Jericho ROH Champion? Plus the guys talk all of the backstage drama going on in AEW as well!
Comments / 0