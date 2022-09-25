Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Eagles are a 6.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -280 on the...
FOX Sports
Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 4 game
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a Week 4 NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 4 picks, predictions:. Dolphins vs. Bengals | Vikings vs. Saints...
DeVonta Smith, Defense Shine, as Eagles Open 24-0 Halftime Lead
Smith sets a new career-high in the first half, Jalen Hurts threw three TDs, and the defense sacked Carson Wentz six times
Initial Reactions: Panthers Defense Wins the Day
Immediate thoughts following Carolina's 22-14 win against New Orleans.
Oregon 4-star WR Ashton Cozart, S Tyler Turner to visit Eugene for Stanford game
A couple of future Oregon Ducks are heading to Eugene this weekend to see what Pac-12 After Dark is all about inside Autzen Stadium. 4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart announced on Twitter earlier this week that he and fellow Oregon commit Tyler Turner, a 4-star safety, would be at the 8 p.m. kick on Saturday night between the Ducks and Stanford Cardinal. Cozart is an intriguing prospect for the Ducks, as he flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this year. Cozart is ranked as the No. 17 WR in the 2023 class and No. 157 player overall. Likewise, Turner chose the Ducks over Oklahoma as well. The Texas product is ranked as the No. 35 safety in the 2023 class. Film Recruiting Profiles RatingsAshton Cozart Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 TX WR Rivals 3 5.7 TX WR ESPN 4 84 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 93 TX WR 247 Composite 4 0.9307 TX WR Tyler Turner Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 3 78 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX S 247 Composite 3 0.8816 TX S VitalsAshton Cozart Hometown Flower Mound, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-2 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023 Tyler Turner Hometown Brennan, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 Pounds Class 2023 RecruitmentAshton Cozart Received Oregon Offer on March 12, 2021 Visited Oregon May 20-22, 2022 Flipped from Oklahoma to Oregon on May 23, 2022 Tyler Turner Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022 Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022, June 17, 2022 Committed to Oregon on June 22, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Ashton_Cozart25/status/157409572736973209611
Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Browns are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Browns are -140 on the...
