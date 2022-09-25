A couple of future Oregon Ducks are heading to Eugene this weekend to see what Pac-12 After Dark is all about inside Autzen Stadium. 4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart announced on Twitter earlier this week that he and fellow Oregon commit Tyler Turner, a 4-star safety, would be at the 8 p.m. kick on Saturday night between the Ducks and Stanford Cardinal. Cozart is an intriguing prospect for the Ducks, as he flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this year. Cozart is ranked as the No. 17 WR in the 2023 class and No. 157 player overall. Likewise, Turner chose the Ducks over Oklahoma as well. The Texas product is ranked as the No. 35 safety in the 2023 class. Film Recruiting Profiles RatingsAshton Cozart Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 TX WR Rivals 3 5.7 TX WR ESPN 4 84 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 93 TX WR 247 Composite 4 0.9307 TX WR Tyler Turner Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 TX S Rivals 4 5.8 TX S ESPN 3 78 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX S 247 Composite 3 0.8816 TX S VitalsAshton Cozart Hometown Flower Mound, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-2 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023 Tyler Turner Hometown Brennan, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 Pounds Class 2023 RecruitmentAshton Cozart Received Oregon Offer on March 12, 2021 Visited Oregon May 20-22, 2022 Flipped from Oklahoma to Oregon on May 23, 2022 Tyler Turner Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022 Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022, June 17, 2022 Committed to Oregon on June 22, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Ashton_Cozart25/status/157409572736973209611

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 MINUTES AGO