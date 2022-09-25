ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
poemhunter.com

The Fear Of War Poem by Timothy Timothy

When the sun mixes with the moon it creates a beautiful image but when the sun likes to sleep it stays quite you can hear the shots fired the explosions booming and you are not safe anymore a sense of security is lost and you start to cry and start to ponder if you'll make it out alive or if you will stay buried in the dirt you miss your family your bed and home cooked meals. You start to pray hoping you survive and wanting to see your family again but knowing you wont. You realize you're a sitting duck and things will get worse as you stay, you move through the trenches and you can practically hear penetrating your comrades. You stop and think that you have nothing left to lose, you climb out of the trench and run like hell only to be brought down by millions by not trillions of metal with your last moments you say …….. Why…. Me …….God, Why……Me.
poemhunter.com

The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed

Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
poemhunter.com

Rising From The Ashes Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts

Fighting through the flames. Setting the fire with the intent to watch me burn. But in all honesty you just set free. I was just another one of your prisoners. But now the chains are gone. I was using a hack saw. But that would have taken way too damn...
poemhunter.com

Sorceress Poem by Mark Heathcote

If insipidly her looks, they're lesser blest. Her body is a lyre I must play. And not a note misplayed or a fret. I've dined with the devil; now I'm enslaved.
poemhunter.com

Before The Storm Poem by Jim Yerman

One of the chilling aspects of a hurricane is how, from hundreds of miles away, you get to watch it form…and all the time you have to think…. The storm forms in the ocean…somewhere way out to sea…. and your first hope is that you don't end up...
poemhunter.com

Omelettes Poem by anais vionet

It's Sunday morning. It's bright and cool, the sort of fall morning that makes the world's problems seem like fake news. Peter and I are at the Marriott Courtyard, off campus. This morning's breakfast is Peter's 19th birthday present to me. I'm redorkulously happy and surprisingly hungry. Somewhere, in the...
poemhunter.com

Let Them Reap Poem by Randy McClave

Don't let revenge or getting even be your life's ultimate goal,. And because of them do not ever worry or weep. If you gave them something to borrow don't expect it back. And if you gave them your time and they walked away. Let them keep the memories for that...
