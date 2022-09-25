Read full article on original website
Wildebeest Launches Leopard in Ferocious Fight, Then Things Take a Dramatic Turn: VIDEO
It’s quite amazing to see this leopard get the upper hand on a wildebeest here in this viral video but it does the job well. As you can tell, the leopard was kind of waiting for something to come around the corner. It happened to be a couple of wildebeests. One happened to slip away from the attack. Good for that one. But the second one did not get so lucky. See, the leopard struck and didn’t let go until the wildebeest was dead.
Ravenous Crocodile Takes on Five Lions for Waterbuck Kill: VIDEO
When a lion pride wandered away from their waterbuck kill at Kruger National Park, a crafty crocodile tried to take advantage of the free meal. However, once the gang of cats caught on to the croc’s plans, it became a vicious fight over a pile of scraps. The incident...
The Fear Of War Poem by Timothy Timothy
When the sun mixes with the moon it creates a beautiful image but when the sun likes to sleep it stays quite you can hear the shots fired the explosions booming and you are not safe anymore a sense of security is lost and you start to cry and start to ponder if you'll make it out alive or if you will stay buried in the dirt you miss your family your bed and home cooked meals. You start to pray hoping you survive and wanting to see your family again but knowing you wont. You realize you're a sitting duck and things will get worse as you stay, you move through the trenches and you can practically hear penetrating your comrades. You stop and think that you have nothing left to lose, you climb out of the trench and run like hell only to be brought down by millions by not trillions of metal with your last moments you say …….. Why…. Me …….God, Why……Me.
The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed
Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
The Morning Moon, And Hanna, outside, Waiting, Then Japan Poem by Dennis Ryan
Friday morning, September 16,2022 at 6: 29 a.m.; Monday night,. September 26 at 8: 35 p.m.; Tuesday morning, September 27,. begun at 7: 58 a.m. and completed at 9: 47 a.m. the regret: the admonition to Gilgamesh. (Still, not too late.) Yes, once, at another. time, I tried to hold...
Tyler Poem by Elizabeth Bridgeman
The secrets to keeping me whole... He is irrevocably divine.
Rising From The Ashes Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts
Fighting through the flames. Setting the fire with the intent to watch me burn. But in all honesty you just set free. I was just another one of your prisoners. But now the chains are gone. I was using a hack saw. But that would have taken way too damn...
Sorceress Poem by Mark Heathcote
If insipidly her looks, they're lesser blest. Her body is a lyre I must play. And not a note misplayed or a fret. I've dined with the devil; now I'm enslaved.
Before The Storm Poem by Jim Yerman
One of the chilling aspects of a hurricane is how, from hundreds of miles away, you get to watch it form…and all the time you have to think…. The storm forms in the ocean…somewhere way out to sea…. and your first hope is that you don't end up...
My Toast Burns Again Poem by Satish Verma
The answers, while stepping down in water. brought the recession into our eyes.
Mamma Warthog Attacks Leopard To Save Her Piglets
For all you Lion King fans out there, this video is a must-see. I often find myself playing imaginative wildlife games:. Who would win? A hawk or an eagle? A great white shark or an orca whale?. A leopard or a… warthog?. A no-brainer right?. So you would think…
Omelettes Poem by anais vionet
It's Sunday morning. It's bright and cool, the sort of fall morning that makes the world's problems seem like fake news. Peter and I are at the Marriott Courtyard, off campus. This morning's breakfast is Peter's 19th birthday present to me. I'm redorkulously happy and surprisingly hungry. Somewhere, in the...
Let Them Reap Poem by Randy McClave
Don't let revenge or getting even be your life's ultimate goal,. And because of them do not ever worry or weep. If you gave them something to borrow don't expect it back. And if you gave them your time and they walked away. Let them keep the memories for that...
