Read full article on original website
Related
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brit dies of sepsis alone on holiday to celebrate his anniversary after hospital stops wife visiting him on deathbed
A BRIT man has died of sepsis alone on a holiday celebrating his anniversary after the hospital stopped his wife visiting him on his deathbed. Daniel Bowman, 32, and his wife Kelly had been happily celebrating their third year of marriage in Bulgaria when he was struck down with sepsis earlier this month.
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
Mom Dragged For Asking Daughter To Give Inheritance To Sons: 'Shame On You'
"She already sent the rest of your kids to college for you," one commenter exclaimed. "Now you want her to get less inheritance?"
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
pawesome.net
German Shepherd Absolutely Fed Up With Crying Baby
Crying babies. They can test the patience of even the most tolerant parent — or sibling. Just ask this German Shepherd who had to suffer not only the indignity of being a back-seat passenger, but also being seated next to the tiny human with impressive lungs. The video was...
Man Accused of 'Embarrassing' Fiancée At Expensive Restaurant Applauded
A shocked Redditor wrote: "Are you applying to be a evil stepmother by any chance?"
Woman Blames Herself for Wedding Cancelation After Taking Bride Out to a Bar the Night Before the Big Day
Substance abuse is a serious problem that can have a devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities. Despite the dangers, many people continue to abuse substances such as alcohol, tobacco, and drugs.
"This is no excuse to treat my friend like dirt" Man defends friend who cheated
Is cheating a mistake or a choice? If it’s a choice, does the cheating partner deserve punishment?. Having an affair is something a person does when they don’t want to break up. So, it's definitely a choice.
Parents’ fury after toddler, 3, escaped from nursery before walking home along busy road
A TODDLER escaped from a nursery manned by ten staff before walking home along a busy A-road. Sultan Alwan, three, slipped out and wandered off down the street to his house 100 yards away. He ambled beside afternoon traffic before horrified dad Husnain, 30, found him at the front door.
Woman asks children to accept their mother's affair for the sake of her happiness
Although people say there is no age limit for love and marriage, many might not support the idea of an old person remarrying because it’s considered shameful. Also, a study claimed that old people who lived alone saw a severe decrease in their health.
I Met The Love Of My Life. I Never Expected What Would Happen When I Met His Family.
"My boyfriend spoke about his parents and younger sister so often that their closeness was clear from the jump."
Bride becomes 8th woman in family to wear grandmother's wedding dress
One of Serena Stoneberg Lipari's borrowed items on her wedding day last month was a special dress passed down within her family across generations: her grandmother's wedding dress. She was the eighth woman in her family to wear it."There have been no separations or divorces by any of the couples who have been involved in the dress," Stoneberg Lipari told CBS News. "So we definitely think there's something special or lucky to it."The dress was purchased in 1950 at Marshall Field's department store for around $100 by Stoneberg Lipari's grandmother Adele. Over the next 72 years, the dress became an heirloom in the family. It was worn by Adele's two sisters, her daughter, and three nieces on their wedding days. As Stoneberg Lipari walked down the aisle, the women who previously wore the dress were there to watch it make its eighth appearance. Stoneberg Lipari says she was pleasantly surprised at how good the dress still looks after more than seven decades.
msn.com
Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic
Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
PETS・
7 Bedtime Rituals For Kids That Really Work
Too many parents dread the pre-bed hour. That’s when your sweet, agreeable youngster goes from a bundle of joy to holy terror, and you spend the better part of 60 minutes cajoling, begging, and admonishing then to climb in bed — and stay there. It doesn’t have to be this way. While the advent of technology and long work days has diminished traditional family time, you can still find ways to create a meaningful bedtime ritual that will help your child prepare for the night ahead, says Jennifer Waldburger, co-creator of Sleepy Planet Parenting and co-author of The Sleepeasy Solution.
KIDS・
intheknow.com
Mom shares solution for one of her toddler’s more ridiculous tantrums
This parent on TikTok shared a hack she used to prevent her toddler from a meltdown after she confiscated a dirty diaper he was carrying throughout the house, but viewers had mixed feelings about her approach. Meltdowns and temper tantrums are all part of being a toddler. With their emotions...
KIDS・
Comments / 0