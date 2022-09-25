ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Daughter Thanks Parents for Dad's Birthday: I'm 'Part of You Both'

In a PEOPLE exclusive, singer Georgette Jones Lennon writes an emotional letter to her late parents George Jones and Tammy Wynette for what would have been her dad's 91st birthday on Sept. 12 Country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette had a stormy six-year marriage that was packed with enough highs and lows to fill several chart-topping albums' worth of country songs. Married from 1969 to 1975, the Nashville version of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton worked hard — as husband and wife, they recorded a string...
Us Weekly

Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’

Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
poemhunter.com

The Colour Of Early Spring Poem by Mark Heathcote

But even so, all the traitors love her. And if you love me, you will hover like a kingfisher on the wing. Or a turnpike you can later hate with compensating spite. I'm not a roll in the clover. I am a Green Hairstreak butterfly. All you male butterflies can...
poemhunter.com

The Fear Of War Poem by Timothy Timothy

When the sun mixes with the moon it creates a beautiful image but when the sun likes to sleep it stays quite you can hear the shots fired the explosions booming and you are not safe anymore a sense of security is lost and you start to cry and start to ponder if you'll make it out alive or if you will stay buried in the dirt you miss your family your bed and home cooked meals. You start to pray hoping you survive and wanting to see your family again but knowing you wont. You realize you're a sitting duck and things will get worse as you stay, you move through the trenches and you can practically hear penetrating your comrades. You stop and think that you have nothing left to lose, you climb out of the trench and run like hell only to be brought down by millions by not trillions of metal with your last moments you say …….. Why…. Me …….God, Why……Me.
poemhunter.com

Sorceress Poem by Mark Heathcote

If insipidly her looks, they're lesser blest. Her body is a lyre I must play. And not a note misplayed or a fret. I've dined with the devil; now I'm enslaved.
UPI News

'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Jeopardy! winner Amy Schneider is a married woman. The former game show champion married Genevieve Davis at an intimate wedding in May. Schneider shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo from her nuptials. "Genevieve and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May...
poemhunter.com

The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed

Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
poemhunter.com

Rosh Hashanah- A New Direction Poem by Bryan Taplits

We have all stumbled, then fell underneath pot holes,. But too often while gathering answers from our 'truths'- We at first blather, then gabble unremittingly, as we wave bye bye- And recede when we try to do more. (And all these jousts are as dark as suspense where they never...
poemhunter.com

Change Of Monsoon! Poem by Ramesh T A

Change of monsoon begins the symptoms of Winter season;. Clouds with cool atmosphere gives a joyful mood to dance;. Yes, the dance of peacock comes to mind when it happens;. Indeed change is most appreciated and welcomed from Nature!. Both good and bad are happening all over the world nowadays;
poemhunter.com

Before The Storm Poem by Jim Yerman

One of the chilling aspects of a hurricane is how, from hundreds of miles away, you get to watch it form…and all the time you have to think…. The storm forms in the ocean…somewhere way out to sea…. and your first hope is that you don't end up...
Whiskey Riff

Shania Twain Breaks Down Some Of Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments Over The Decades

Not that there was ever any doubt, but Shania Twain has still got it. On the heels of releasing her first single since 2017 called “Waking Up Dreaming,” the queen of pop country sat down with Bustle to break down some of her most iconic looks throughout her career. And I don’t even know how they narrowed it down… she has a lot of ’em, that’s for sure. Next to Dolly Parton, it’s hard to imagine a country artist who […] The post Shania Twain Breaks Down Some Of Her Most Iconic Fashion Moments Over The Decades first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Billboard

Songs That Kill: Top Country Murder Ballads

Country music is rich with murder ballads — emotional tales of revenge that often end in some ne’er-do-well getting the comeuppance they richly deserve, frequently at the hands of one of their victims or someone acting on their behalf. The latest entry in the legacy is HARDY’s searing...
