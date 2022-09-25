Read full article on original website
The Fear Of War Poem by Timothy Timothy
When the sun mixes with the moon it creates a beautiful image but when the sun likes to sleep it stays quite you can hear the shots fired the explosions booming and you are not safe anymore a sense of security is lost and you start to cry and start to ponder if you'll make it out alive or if you will stay buried in the dirt you miss your family your bed and home cooked meals. You start to pray hoping you survive and wanting to see your family again but knowing you wont. You realize you're a sitting duck and things will get worse as you stay, you move through the trenches and you can practically hear penetrating your comrades. You stop and think that you have nothing left to lose, you climb out of the trench and run like hell only to be brought down by millions by not trillions of metal with your last moments you say …….. Why…. Me …….God, Why……Me.
The Colour Of Early Spring Poem by Mark Heathcote
But even so, all the traitors love her. And if you love me, you will hover like a kingfisher on the wing. Or a turnpike you can later hate with compensating spite. I'm not a roll in the clover. I am a Green Hairstreak butterfly. All you male butterflies can...
The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed
Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
Short Stories - 50 Poem by Richard Wlodarski
Dillip, happy that you've added my Putin chess poem to your favourites! — Putin keeps playing a very dangerous chess game. Even his allies are giving him a check mate!
The Morning Moon, And Hanna, outside, Waiting, Then Japan Poem by Dennis Ryan
Friday morning, September 16,2022 at 6: 29 a.m.; Monday night,. September 26 at 8: 35 p.m.; Tuesday morning, September 27,. begun at 7: 58 a.m. and completed at 9: 47 a.m. the regret: the admonition to Gilgamesh. (Still, not too late.) Yes, once, at another. time, I tried to hold...
Sorceress Poem by Mark Heathcote
If insipidly her looks, they're lesser blest. Her body is a lyre I must play. And not a note misplayed or a fret. I've dined with the devil; now I'm enslaved.
In Christ Poem by Gary James Smith
For with grace that was greater than all of my sin. And my repentant heart enjoyed the music of Heaven. And Who indwells our heart's through the Holy Spirit. When we place our trust in Him... Hallelujah what a Saviour!. Gary James Smith.
