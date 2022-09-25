ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
poemhunter.com

The Fear Of War Poem by Timothy Timothy

When the sun mixes with the moon it creates a beautiful image but when the sun likes to sleep it stays quite you can hear the shots fired the explosions booming and you are not safe anymore a sense of security is lost and you start to cry and start to ponder if you'll make it out alive or if you will stay buried in the dirt you miss your family your bed and home cooked meals. You start to pray hoping you survive and wanting to see your family again but knowing you wont. You realize you're a sitting duck and things will get worse as you stay, you move through the trenches and you can practically hear penetrating your comrades. You stop and think that you have nothing left to lose, you climb out of the trench and run like hell only to be brought down by millions by not trillions of metal with your last moments you say …….. Why…. Me …….God, Why……Me.
poemhunter.com

The Colour Of Early Spring Poem by Mark Heathcote

But even so, all the traitors love her. And if you love me, you will hover like a kingfisher on the wing. Or a turnpike you can later hate with compensating spite. I'm not a roll in the clover. I am a Green Hairstreak butterfly. All you male butterflies can...
poemhunter.com

The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed

Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
poemhunter.com

Sorceress Poem by Mark Heathcote

If insipidly her looks, they're lesser blest. Her body is a lyre I must play. And not a note misplayed or a fret. I've dined with the devil; now I'm enslaved.
poemhunter.com

In Christ Poem by Gary James Smith

For with grace that was greater than all of my sin. And my repentant heart enjoyed the music of Heaven. And Who indwells our heart's through the Holy Spirit. When we place our trust in Him... Hallelujah what a Saviour!. Gary James Smith.
