Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
PopCrush

Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’

On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
BEAUTY & FASHION
poemhunter.com

The Fear Of War Poem by Timothy Timothy

When the sun mixes with the moon it creates a beautiful image but when the sun likes to sleep it stays quite you can hear the shots fired the explosions booming and you are not safe anymore a sense of security is lost and you start to cry and start to ponder if you'll make it out alive or if you will stay buried in the dirt you miss your family your bed and home cooked meals. You start to pray hoping you survive and wanting to see your family again but knowing you wont. You realize you're a sitting duck and things will get worse as you stay, you move through the trenches and you can practically hear penetrating your comrades. You stop and think that you have nothing left to lose, you climb out of the trench and run like hell only to be brought down by millions by not trillions of metal with your last moments you say …….. Why…. Me …….God, Why……Me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Read Genesis Poem by Chan Mongol

Ruling people from three religions constantly bark;. Abraham was their common and mightiest patriarch. Decorating Abraham as next to God but why not his country?. Generations became hypocrites with own hypocrisy. What good it is to highlight Abraham in religions?. Why remembering a Pharaoh like him and his bad actions?
RELIGION
Books & Literature
Entertainment
I changed my hard-to-pronounce name. Then, I changed it back.

In fifth grade, I moved from Lagos, Nigeria, to New York City. Right away, I learned that my name, Boluwatife (pronounced bow-luh-wah-tea-feh), is a tongue twister for many Americans. They just cannot get it right. In school, almost everyone butchered my name. With every mispronunciation, the laughter of my ignorant peers was never far behind, saying it sounded like a witch’s incantation.  ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
poemhunter.com

I Sing The Song Of Telangaana Poem by Laxminarayana Sabbani

Mother India's bosom child. Pre-Sathavahanas, Sathvaahanas and other dynasties. Ikswakas, Trikootakas, Baadaami, Vemulawada, Kalyani Chaalukyas. Vishnukundinies, Kakatiyas, Padmanayakas, Vijayanagara empires,. Bahamanies, Kutubshaahies, Moguls and Nijams. It's culture and heritage is great. It's greatness is in the name of "The Great Telangana Armed Struggle" It's greatness is, Sixty years long struggle...
ENTERTAINMENT
poemhunter.com

The Old Dreams Poem by Prem Nizar Hameed

Helplessness then was the cheapest thing in our life. Life long, you never wasted a second for knocking the door. Door to the main hall of our memories! All the best. Best wishes are the costliest gifts we shared at that time. Time goes by, but I often go to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Colour Of Early Spring Poem by Mark Heathcote

But even so, all the traitors love her. And if you love me, you will hover like a kingfisher on the wing. Or a turnpike you can later hate with compensating spite. I'm not a roll in the clover. I am a Green Hairstreak butterfly. All you male butterflies can...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Rising From The Ashes Poem by Ace Of Black Hearts

Fighting through the flames. Setting the fire with the intent to watch me burn. But in all honesty you just set free. I was just another one of your prisoners. But now the chains are gone. I was using a hack saw. But that would have taken way too damn...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Sorceress Poem by Mark Heathcote

If insipidly her looks, they're lesser blest. Her body is a lyre I must play. And not a note misplayed or a fret. I've dined with the devil; now I'm enslaved.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Rosh Hashanah- A New Direction Poem by Bryan Taplits

We have all stumbled, then fell underneath pot holes,. But too often while gathering answers from our 'truths'- We at first blather, then gabble unremittingly, as we wave bye bye- And recede when we try to do more. (And all these jousts are as dark as suspense where they never...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Change Of Monsoon! Poem by Ramesh T A

Change of monsoon begins the symptoms of Winter season;. Clouds with cool atmosphere gives a joyful mood to dance;. Yes, the dance of peacock comes to mind when it happens;. Indeed change is most appreciated and welcomed from Nature!. Both good and bad are happening all over the world nowadays;
ENVIRONMENT
poemhunter.com

One Way To Kill A Vampire Poem by David Welch

And he saw nothing that looked like a door. he saw the ceiling hatch, and felt some fear. and to stab those undead fiends through the heart. of Marton they all would gladly be rid. His fears were confirmed when the other man. slowly sat up and rubbed hard at...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

