Read full article on original website
Related
A Bill Is Underway To Compel Google, Facebook And Other Tech Platforms To Share Revenue With Media Organizations
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to approve a bill to allow news organizations to band together to negotiate with Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook and win more revenue. The Democrat Amy Klobuchar-led bill is due for the Senate for their approval. A similar...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
daystech.org
Research uncovers adware apps infecting iOS and Android
Cybersecurity firm Human has uncovered one other adware marketing campaign participating in advert fraud that’s focusing on iOS and Android units. In the best phrases, advert fraud permits a nasty actor to both visibly spam an app with adverts, or to control the code in such a approach that the adverts are invisible to the consumer whereas the dangerous actor extracts promoting cash from a marketer.
RELATED PEOPLE
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
Ars Technica
Apps can pose bigger security, privacy threat based on where you download them
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
Apple kicks ‘Russia’s Facebook’ VK out of the App Store
Apple has removed VK, often referred to as “Russia’s Facebook”, out of the App Store.The decision was made to comply with UK sanctions, Apple said, though it comes amid an increasing retreat from Russia generally by tech companies.Russia suggested that the sanctions may not be the true reason for the departure, with Russian officials telling state-controlled media outlet RT that it was launching an investigation into why the app had been removed. In the same statement, it announced that it would be pursuing Apple for a new plan for the app given its “social significance”.VK was previously known as VKontakte...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Cloudflare wants to replace CAPTCHAs with Turnstile
CAPTCHAs, the challenge-response tests most of us have encountered when filling out forms, have been around for decades, and they’ve been relatively successfully at keeping bot traffic at bay. But the rise of cheap labor, bugs in various CAPTCHA flavors and automated solvers have begun to poke holes in the system. Several websites offer human- and AI-backed CAPTCHA-solving services for as low as $0.50 per thousand solved CAPTCHAs, and some researchers claim AI-based attacks can successfully solve CAPTCHAs used by the world’s most popular websites.
daystech.org
Developers are abandoning Android apps without an update, leaving users at risk
Android apps have been deserted with out an replace in additional quantity than iOS or iPad apps, and that lack of consideration can endanger customers, says a brand new report. According to. AppleInsider. , apps that haven’t been up to date shortly could pose a safety danger to customers, and...
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Cloudflare rolls out new mobile services to secure employees’ smartphones
Good morning, you crunchistas. We hope you’ve had a chill weekend. Or if it wasn’t chill, that it was wild for all the right reasons. YOLO and all that. Do we ever really know how secure our phones are?: Cloudflare says no, and to prove it, they launched an eSIM to secure mobile devices, Kyle reports. What makes theirs different from other legacy options — for example, VPN — is its cell-level protection. “A SIM card can act as another security factor, and — in combination with hardware keys — make it nearly impossible to impersonate an employee,” Cloudflare CTO John Graham-Cumming told Kyle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Apple takes down Russian social network VK’s app from the App Store
“VK will continue to develop and support applications for iOS. Our experts do everything to maintain and continue to improve user comfort,” the company said in a blog post. But didn’t specify how these apps will be distributed without being on the App Store as Apple doesn’t allow users to sideload apps. Last year, in compliance with local laws, Apple included VK in the suggested apps section displayed while setting up an iPhone in Russia.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft is doing away with passwords for Azure Virtual Desktop
Microsoft is now publicly previewing a single sign-on experience for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), enabling passwordless authentication for users. Users will now be able to use Windows Hello and security devices such as FIDO2 keys to sign in, as well as third-party identity management services that integrate with Azure AVD.
The Verge
Google’s Play Store now makes it easier to find apps for your watch, tablet, TV, and car
Google is updating its Play Store to make it easier to discover and download apps across the full range of Android devices — whether that’s Wear OS watches, Android TVs, Android tablets, or vehicles fitted with Android Auto. There are three updates in total: a new device-specific search filter, new sections in the Android app focused on devices that aren’t phones, and new options to remotely install apps from your phone.
Mozilla blames Google's lock-in practices for Firefox's demise
There used to be a time when Google's Chrome browser had tough competition from Mozilla's Firefox and, to some degree, Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Those two, however, have fizzled out over time as Chrome became the undisputed king of the web space. Now, Mozilla is calling out Google and other companies for anticompetitive practices that have led not only to Firefox's downfall but for limiting user choice as well.
Comments / 0