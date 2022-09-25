ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money

Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
INTERNET
daystech.org

Research uncovers adware apps infecting iOS and Android

Cybersecurity firm Human has uncovered one other adware marketing campaign participating in advert fraud that’s focusing on iOS and Android units. In the best phrases, advert fraud permits a nasty actor to both visibly spam an app with adverts, or to control the code in such a approach that the adverts are invisible to the consumer whereas the dangerous actor extracts promoting cash from a marketer.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Haines
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple kicks ‘Russia’s Facebook’ VK out of the App Store

Apple has removed VK, often referred to as “Russia’s Facebook”, out of the App Store.The decision was made to comply with UK sanctions, Apple said, though it comes amid an increasing retreat from Russia generally by tech companies.Russia suggested that the sanctions may not be the true reason for the departure, with Russian officials telling state-controlled media outlet RT that it was launching an investigation into why the app had been removed. In the same statement, it announced that it would be pursuing Apple for a new plan for the app given its “social significance”.VK was previously known as VKontakte...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Browsers#Tech#Google Chrome
TechCrunch

Cloudflare wants to replace CAPTCHAs with Turnstile

CAPTCHAs, the challenge-response tests most of us have encountered when filling out forms, have been around for decades, and they’ve been relatively successfully at keeping bot traffic at bay. But the rise of cheap labor, bugs in various CAPTCHA flavors and automated solvers have begun to poke holes in the system. Several websites offer human- and AI-backed CAPTCHA-solving services for as low as $0.50 per thousand solved CAPTCHAs, and some researchers claim AI-based attacks can successfully solve CAPTCHAs used by the world’s most popular websites.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Cloudflare rolls out new mobile services to secure employees’ smartphones

Good morning, you crunchistas. We hope you’ve had a chill weekend. Or if it wasn’t chill, that it was wild for all the right reasons. YOLO and all that. Do we ever really know how secure our phones are?: Cloudflare says no, and to prove it, they launched an eSIM to secure mobile devices, Kyle reports. What makes theirs different from other legacy options — for example, VPN — is its cell-level protection. “A SIM card can act as another security factor, and — in combination with hardware keys — make it nearly impossible to impersonate an employee,” Cloudflare CTO John Graham-Cumming told Kyle.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
TechCrunch

Apple takes down Russian social network VK’s app from the App Store

“VK will continue to develop and support applications for iOS. Our experts do everything to maintain and continue to improve user comfort,” the company said in a blog post. But didn’t specify how these apps will be distributed without being on the App Store as Apple doesn’t allow users to sideload apps. Last year, in compliance with local laws, Apple included VK in the suggested apps section displayed while setting up an iPhone in Russia.
CELL PHONES
techaiapp.com

Microsoft is doing away with passwords for Azure Virtual Desktop

Microsoft is now publicly previewing a single sign-on experience for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), enabling passwordless authentication for users. Users will now be able to use Windows Hello and security devices such as FIDO2 keys to sign in, as well as third-party identity management services that integrate with Azure AVD.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Google’s Play Store now makes it easier to find apps for your watch, tablet, TV, and car

Google is updating its Play Store to make it easier to discover and download apps across the full range of Android devices — whether that’s Wear OS watches, Android TVs, Android tablets, or vehicles fitted with Android Auto. There are three updates in total: a new device-specific search filter, new sections in the Android app focused on devices that aren’t phones, and new options to remotely install apps from your phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Mozilla blames Google's lock-in practices for Firefox's demise

There used to be a time when Google's Chrome browser had tough competition from Mozilla's Firefox and, to some degree, Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Those two, however, have fizzled out over time as Chrome became the undisputed king of the web space. Now, Mozilla is calling out Google and other companies for anticompetitive practices that have led not only to Firefox's downfall but for limiting user choice as well.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy