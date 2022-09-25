ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

U.S. wins ninth straight Presidents Cup

Xander Schauffele's 1-up victory over Canadian Corey Conners on Sunday secured another Presidents Cup victory for the U.S. team, as the Americans went on to defeat the International team 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The U.S. team entered Sunday holding onto an 11-7 lead after the International squad...
Guido Migliozzi: What's in the bag of the Cazoo Open de France winner?

Guido Migliozzi got his 2023 Ryder Cup qualification campaign underway with a mightily impressive victory at the Cazoo Open de France, his third win on the DP World Tour. The Italian started the final round five shots behind Rasmus Hojgaard, but with five consecutive birdies from hole 6 to hole 10, he sprung into contention.
Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas over short putt complaints at Presidents Cup

Over the weekend, Justin Thomas was involved in a dramatic Sunday singles battle with Si-Woo Kim, with the Korean eventually prevailing on the final hole of the day. During that match, Thomas expressed his frustration at Kim not giving him a 3-foot putt on the ninth hole, with Thomas motioning that the putt may have been in ‘gimme’ range.
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler

What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team

Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
2022 Yeander TPC final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Yeangder TPC final leaderboard is headed by winner Travis Smyth, who earned the Asian Tour win at Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Taiwan. In the final round, Smyth shot his second 66 in a row, earning a two-shot victory over Lee Chieh-po on 19-under 269, marking his first Asian Tour win and the 11th first-time winner this season.
Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo Kim leads International side

Record: 3-1 Why the grade? Tom Kim got all the headlines, but Si Woo Kim probably deserved more. He led the Internationals with three wins, including teaming with rookie Cam Davis for the only visiting point on Thursday, and capped his week by getting in Justin Thomas’ head and winning a huge singles point in the leadoff match.
