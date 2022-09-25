Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
U.S. wins ninth straight Presidents Cup
Xander Schauffele's 1-up victory over Canadian Corey Conners on Sunday secured another Presidents Cup victory for the U.S. team, as the Americans went on to defeat the International team 17.5-12.5 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. The U.S. team entered Sunday holding onto an 11-7 lead after the International squad...
Golf.com
Hideki Matsuyama catches awful break during crucial final hole of Presidents Cup match
Hideki Matsuyama had one hole left and likely needed to make birdie to earn a full point. Instead, he caught a terrible break, and at the worst time, when he hit a marshal with his tee shot. Matuyama was tied with Sam Burns during singles play on Sunday at the...
Golf Digest
With second LPGA Tour win, Atthaya Thitikul solidifies herself as Thailand’s next great golfer
For the last half a decade or so, the Jutanugarn sisters have been the standout Thai golfers on the LPGA Tour. Ariya reached World No. 1 in 2017, and both she and her sister, Moriya, have won multiple times on the LPGA. But neither Jutanugarn has won since 2021. Taking...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Can Jordan Spieth ride the ‘Cup Bounce’ into a great 2023?
CHARLOTTE — Let's define (and maybe trademark) the phrase "Cup Bounce." Cup Bounce (n.) - The streak of great play that follows a strong performance in the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup, based on the confidence gained from success in the team format. Whether it's a real thing, Scottie...
golfmagic.com
Guido Migliozzi: What's in the bag of the Cazoo Open de France winner?
Guido Migliozzi got his 2023 Ryder Cup qualification campaign underway with a mightily impressive victory at the Cazoo Open de France, his third win on the DP World Tour. The Italian started the final round five shots behind Rasmus Hojgaard, but with five consecutive birdies from hole 6 to hole 10, he sprung into contention.
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas over short putt complaints at Presidents Cup
Over the weekend, Justin Thomas was involved in a dramatic Sunday singles battle with Si-Woo Kim, with the Korean eventually prevailing on the final hole of the day. During that match, Thomas expressed his frustration at Kim not giving him a 3-foot putt on the ninth hole, with Thomas motioning that the putt may have been in ‘gimme’ range.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
GolfWRX
Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie just cemented his legacy with wild act at the Presidents Cup
Hideki Matsuyama might be the most recognisable player in Japanese golf. He may have also turned down the biggest offer from LIV to date:. However, in terms of showmanship, the 2021 Masters champion can’t hold a candle to his caddie. Shota Hayafuji has bits and pieces of form on...
Golf.com
At this Presidents Cup, Trevor Immelman made it easy to root for the other team
Trevor Immelman faced a Presidents Cup captaincy unlike any other. His side has always been the underdog in this biennial event, winning just once in its history. But this year, against the backdrop of LIV Golf’s unlikely rise, Immelman barely knew who would be on his team. When players...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Jordan Spieth leads victorious U.S. team
Record: 5-0 Why the grade? Not only did Spieth not lose a match, but he also earned his first full singles point in eight career cups, between Ryder and Presidents. It’s hard to believe this guy wasn’t on the last Presidents Cup team. Holing long putts. Chipping in. Man, he was fun to watch.
'The Best Week I Could Ever Imagine': Max Homa Soaks It in at Presidents Cup
The 16th-ranked player in the world went 4-0 as a rookie at Quail Hollow, capped with a win in singles over another budding superstar, Tom Kim.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Yeander TPC final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Yeangder TPC final leaderboard is headed by winner Travis Smyth, who earned the Asian Tour win at Linkou International Golf and Country Club in Taiwan. In the final round, Smyth shot his second 66 in a row, earning a two-shot victory over Lee Chieh-po on 19-under 269, marking his first Asian Tour win and the 11th first-time winner this season.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup grades: Si Woo Kim leads International side
Record: 3-1 Why the grade? Tom Kim got all the headlines, but Si Woo Kim probably deserved more. He led the Internationals with three wins, including teaming with rookie Cam Davis for the only visiting point on Thursday, and capped his week by getting in Justin Thomas’ head and winning a huge singles point in the leadoff match.
