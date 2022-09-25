Read full article on original website
Related
Niner Times
Sikh student speaks with Niner Times following the kirpan incident at UNC Charlotte
Note: This interview has been paraphrased and made anonymous out of respect and protection for the student. On Sept. 22, a student was detained by campus police for wearing a kirpan in the Student Union. The Niner Times reached out to the student to hear his perspective and how he is dealing with the aftermath.
Niner Times
Opinion: Campus needs more handicap accessible entrances
What makes UNC Charlotte a diverse campus? A majority would say the students and faculty. The University takes responsibility for providing resources to this diverse population. Students with disabilities come to this campus with a promise that their needs will be met. During the fall 2022 move-in, students with disabilities...
Niner Times
Charlotte women's tennis picks up 29 wins in Charlotte Fall Invite
At the Charlotte Fall Invite from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25, the Charlotte women's tennis team put together a strong 29-11 combined singles and doubles record. The Charlotte Invite marked the first time this season that the complete Charlotte women's tennis team roster saw playing time, including the two seniors, Margaux Maquet and Kaavya Sawhney, who reached 105 and 102 career victories, respectively.
Niner Times
Similar but different: How two players formed a bond through their journey to Charlotte
The Charlotte men's soccer team is off to the best start in program history as they boast a 7-0 record. The 49ers added seven transfers in the offseason who come from programs all over the world. Two additions that stand out for the team are Matthew Kirk and Filip Jauk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niner Times
Manfredi or not: Bailey Manfredi is making her mark as a freshmen phenom
Success is nothing new to the freshman midfielder and forward, Bailey Manfredi. The 5'6 Greenville, S.C., native tallied 99 points in three full seasons and became a two-time Regional and State Champion at St. Joseph's Catholic School. Manfredi has continued her success as a freshman for the Charlotte 49ers this...
Niner Times
Charlotte men's soccer suffers first loss at hands of Tulsa
On the windy plains of Oklahoma, the Tulsa Hurricanes reigned supreme as the Charlotte men's soccer team faltered in a 2-0 match on Sunday, Sept. 26. It marked the end of the 49ers' seven-game win streak for the season, bringing them to 7-1-0 overall and 1-1 in conference play. After...
Comments / 0