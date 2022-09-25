ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Niner Times

Opinion: Campus needs more handicap accessible entrances

What makes UNC Charlotte a diverse campus? A majority would say the students and faculty. The University takes responsibility for providing resources to this diverse population. Students with disabilities come to this campus with a promise that their needs will be met. During the fall 2022 move-in, students with disabilities...
Niner Times

Charlotte women's tennis picks up 29 wins in Charlotte Fall Invite

At the Charlotte Fall Invite from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25, the Charlotte women's tennis team put together a strong 29-11 combined singles and doubles record. The Charlotte Invite marked the first time this season that the complete Charlotte women's tennis team roster saw playing time, including the two seniors, Margaux Maquet and Kaavya Sawhney, who reached 105 and 102 career victories, respectively.
Niner Times

Manfredi or not: Bailey Manfredi is making her mark as a freshmen phenom

Success is nothing new to the freshman midfielder and forward, Bailey Manfredi. The 5'6 Greenville, S.C., native tallied 99 points in three full seasons and became a two-time Regional and State Champion at St. Joseph's Catholic School. Manfredi has continued her success as a freshman for the Charlotte 49ers this...
Niner Times

Charlotte men's soccer suffers first loss at hands of Tulsa

On the windy plains of Oklahoma, the Tulsa Hurricanes reigned supreme as the Charlotte men's soccer team faltered in a 2-0 match on Sunday, Sept. 26. It marked the end of the 49ers' seven-game win streak for the season, bringing them to 7-1-0 overall and 1-1 in conference play. After...
