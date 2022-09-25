ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

The Guardian

Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak

The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
BBC

Hilaree Nelson: US mountaineer missing after 'skiing into crevasse'

Rescuers in Nepal are searching for the famed US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson after she went missing on the world's eighth tallest mountain. Ms Nelson reportedly fell into a deep crevasse during a ski descent on Monday. The North Face-sponsored athlete had earlier reached the summit of Mount Manaslu in Nepal...
Outdoor Life

A Colorado Hunter Almost Missed Being Rescued Because the Helicopter Crew Thought He Was Waving Hello

Imagine you’re a hunter who is hopelessly lost in the backcountry. After hours of stumbling through dense underbrush and a sleepless night in the woods, you finally hear the whop-whop-whop of a rescue helicopter flying overhead. After thanking your lucky stars, you look up at the chopper and wave. The rescue crew, assuming you’re just waving hello, waves back, flies away, and you’re left alone in the woods yet again.
Outdoor Life

An Alaskan Sheep Hunt Turns Into a 70-Mile Hike From Hell

I SHOULD KILL THIS RAM, I thought. I was carefully examining the biggest of three Dall rams feeding comfortably in the bowl below us. Perched on the edge of the jagged, steep headwall of the basin, I could see this ram had the characteristics of a good one. His horns were heavy, carrying good mass beyond half-curl. They dropped deep and swept up to just beyond full curl, making him legal.
cntraveler.com

The World's Most Exhilarating Hotel Arrivals, From White Water Rafting to Skydiving into Your Lodging

The luster could be removed from even the most luxurious resort in the world if it made guests walk down a back alley and through an unmarked entrance in order to check-in. There's no fun in that, is there? And hotels are getting bolder and more creative than ever with their arrival experiences, offering guests the ability to make a grand entrance with unique entrances such as helicopter rides, river rafts, and even skydiving. With a dash of adventure, a jolt of adrenaline, and often an unbeatably scenic view, the world's wildest hotel arrivals ensure that the first impression their properties make may be the grandest of them all.
Outdoor Life

OnX Backcountry App Review: The Digital Mapping Tool That Backpackers and Campers Need

This wasn’t what I was expecting to hear from the campground host at Kalaloch, a popular beach on Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula, when I asked about open campsites. He laughed, turned his official national park cap around backwards, and proceeded to describe the unmarked dirt roads I would need to follow inland to get to state forest and private logging land, where the rules on dispersed camping are much more relaxed than in Olympic National Park. The park’s campsites had been booked solid ever since reservations opened up on Memorial Day—a trend that has accelerated over the last few years, first as increasing numbers of camping and backpacking reservations went online, and then as the pandemic sent everyone scrambling to book vacations in the outdoors. For the most popular locations—like Yosemite National Park—you’re also competing against scripts and bots as scalpers illegally resell choice spots. Rolling out to spend some time in the outdoors without a reservation—even on a Monday, like I had—just isn’t a smart gamble anymore.
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
Apartment Therapy

My Kittens Can’t Get Enough of This Incredibly Cozy Pet Accessory (and It Takes Up No Space in My Tiny Studio!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’ve spent even a minute with a feline, you know they’re the toughest critics you’ll ever meet. As a new mom of two zoomy kitties, I’ve been introducing — er, spoiling — them to a variety of toys and gadgets to keep them happy and active (and out of my hair while I’m working). From toys to food, I’ve already tested a bunch of products on them, but only a select few get the coveted seal of approval. One brand that’s passed the test with flying colors? Tuft & Paw, which makes modern cat furniture and accessories that my girls, Zara and Kaia (and me, too!), can’t get enough of.
cntraveler.com

The Indy Pass Is Your Key to Crowd-Free Skiing This Winter

After a day of incredible runs at Wyoming’s Grand Targhee Resort, Doug Fish mulled over the idea of creating a ski pass focused on independently-owned resorts. “The smaller [resorts] just lend themselves to an authentic vibe,” Fish says, recalling the quiet slopes and short chairlift line. “It’s the way skiing was in the 60’s and 70’s, before real estate became a big piece of the picture.”
