BRYAN – The Temple volleyball team traveled to Bryan on Friday to take on the Lady Vikings in a District 12-6A match. Bryan came out with the victory as they defeated Temple by a score of 25-19, 25-10, 25-15. Claire Little had a team high 3 kills to lead the Tem-Cats along with 2 blocks to lead the team. Leading the Tem-Cats in digs was Alyssa Yepma who recorded 9 digs while Natalia Partida led the team in assist with 7 while also having an ace and a assist. Also for Temple, Arianna Mascari 3 digs; Yaya Edwards 2 kills, dig; Taylor Regula 3 digs, kill; Kaegan Bankston 4 digs, block, kill; Dejah Thomas , kill, block; Tianna Freeman 3 assist, 2 digs, kill; Sophia Castillo 4 digs, assist; Alli Vaden 5 digs, 2 kills, ace; and Dawn Smith with 2 kills.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO