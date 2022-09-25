Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serving carries Heights past Temple in three
Harker Heights delivered 13 service aces to just two errors Tuesday night, and that accuracy coupled with timely runs to thwart rally-minded Temple propelled the visiting Lady Knights to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-13 volleyball victory inside Wildcat Gym. “They hit their spots pretty well and they got us a couple...
Tem-Cats fall at Bryan in three games
BRYAN – The Temple volleyball team traveled to Bryan on Friday to take on the Lady Vikings in a District 12-6A match. Bryan came out with the victory as they defeated Temple by a score of 25-19, 25-10, 25-15. Claire Little had a team high 3 kills to lead the Tem-Cats along with 2 blocks to lead the team. Leading the Tem-Cats in digs was Alyssa Yepma who recorded 9 digs while Natalia Partida led the team in assist with 7 while also having an ace and a assist. Also for Temple, Arianna Mascari 3 digs; Yaya Edwards 2 kills, dig; Taylor Regula 3 digs, kill; Kaegan Bankston 4 digs, block, kill; Dejah Thomas , kill, block; Tianna Freeman 3 assist, 2 digs, kill; Sophia Castillo 4 digs, assist; Alli Vaden 5 digs, 2 kills, ace; and Dawn Smith with 2 kills.
JV Blue tops Bryan 40-26
The Temple junior varsity blue football team hosted the Bryan Vikings at Wildcat Stadium this past Thursday and earned their first victory of the season with a 40-26 victory over the Vikings. Offensively for the Wildcats, Kade Stewart threw three touchdown passes for the Wildcats. Stewart threw touchdowns to Jack...
Bonham girls cross country results from the Cameron Invitational
CAMERON – The Bonham Middle School girls cross country team participated in the Cameron Invitational on Saturday. The top runner for the Lady Bulldogs was Jazlyn Alexander who finished in 44th place with a time of 15:20. Also competing for the Bulldogs were Avery Perez (76) 16:34, Nykia Rector...
