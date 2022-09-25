Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, OC Eric Bieniemy get into sideline spat before halftime
The way that the first half ended in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts seems to have caused some frustration between the team’s star quarterback and offensive coordinator. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball with 44 seconds remaining until halftime at...
Fox News
Super Bowl champion rips Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy after argument with Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl champion running back LeSean McCoy appeared to take issue with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s interaction with Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Mahomes and Bieniemy were seen getting into a heated conversation at the end of the second quarter of their loss to the Indianapolis Colts....
ESPN
Patrick Mahomes says Kansas City Chiefs offense needs to clean up little things, starting with own play
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Chiefs missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter, failing to get three points that would have been useful at the end. They didn't convert on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter and muffed a punt that set up the Indianapolis Colts inside the 5-yard line for a touchdown.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: concern QB has tendon and/or ligament damage
There is concern that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in a loss to Baltimore. He had X-rays after the game that were negative but is set to have more imaging done on his leg. (Mike Giardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones suffered the injury late in the Patriots...
fantasypros.com
David Montgomery (ankle/knee) doubtful to return Sunday
Montgomery was rolled up on before being able to walk off the field on his own power. Khalil Herbert has taken over at running back for the Bears and would see additional touches going forward if Montgomery is forced to miss time.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) to miss multiple games, surgery an option
Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He is likely to miss multiple games, and Jones and the Patriots are discussing his options. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Jones out...
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift suffers sprained shoulder in Lions loss Sunday
D'Andre Swift reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder in the Lions loss to the Vikings on Sunday and per Tom Pelissero on twitter the injury is not expected to need surgery, however he may miss some time. (Tom Pelissero on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift had a rather subpar fantasy line coming...
fantasypros.com
Carson Wentz struggles in Commanders' Week 3 loss
Carson Wentz completed 25 of his 43 pass attempts for 211 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Eagles. He also lost a fumble and rushed three times for 22 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Wentz was constantly pressured by his former team, and couldn't get anything going...
fantasypros.com
Joey Bosa (groin) questionable to return in Week 3
Bosa remained on the ground after a play early in Chargers’ game with Jacksonville. He immediately headed to the locker room. We will provide more information on Bosa’s status as it becomes available.
fantasypros.com
Titans D/ST unspectacular in Week 3 win
The Titans D/ST was solid but unspectacular Sunday, recording one sack and one interception while also allowing 22 points in a Week 3 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans D/ST has played fairly solid from a pure football perspective outside of a blowout loss to the loaded Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, it has not resulted in many turnovers forced or sacks to this point. They might be worth a gamble against an underwhelming Indianapolis offense in a Week 4 road matchup, just temper your expectations.
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers throws for 255 yards and two scores in Week 3
Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of his 35 passes for 255 yards. He threw two first-half touchdown passes, one to Romeo Doubs and the other to Allen Lazard. He did throw one interception in the 14-12 win over the Buccaneers. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers' offense came out hot scoring on their...
fantasypros.com
Michael Pittman Jr. sees team high nine targets in Colts win Sunday
Pittman Jr. bounced back after missing Week 2 to show managers he will remain as consistent as they come at receiver in PPR leagues. The Colts' star wideout has now seen 22 targets over his first two games, having caught 17 of them while going for 193 yards on the season thus far. The 24-year-old is clearly one of the biggest threats in the Colts offense outside of Jonathan Taylor, and he will continue to garner the vast majority of Matt Ryan's attention on a game-to-game basis. Pittman Jr. should plug in as a WR1 going into a Week 4 matchup against a Titans team that just gave up 303 air yards to the Raiders.
fantasypros.com
Leonard Williams (knee) officially inactive for Monday Night Football
New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is officially inactive for Monday Night Football. (Dan Salmone on Twitter) Williams suffered a knee injury last week and could be looking at a multi-game absence. He was unable to practice all week and leaves a big hole in the Giants' defense. The best run defender on the team by a considerable margin, Williams will be missed as the rest of the defensive line finally gets healthy, with Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux making their season debuts. It will be interesting to see just how disruptive this defense can be once they have all of their key pieces on the field at the same time. A DT1/DL2 option when healthy, Williams will be missed by Giants fans and IDP managers alike. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard get mini upside boosts with Williams out of the lineup.
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry finds end zone in Week 3 win over Raiders
Derrick Henry carried the ball 20 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown while also catching five of six targets for 58 yards, finishing with 143 total yards in the Titans' 24-22 Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Fantasy Impact:. Henry was finally able to find running...
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa dealing with sore back and ankle
Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a sore back and ankle. The team is still getting information from tests to determine the extent of the injury. (Cameron Wolfe on Twitter ) With the Dolphins playing Thursday against Cincinnati, Tua’s practice participation is going to be worth monitoring. Tua reportedly suffered a back injury during the game that cause him to exit, but he did return at halftime. The Dolphins should provide some more information once they have the results of Tua’s testing.
