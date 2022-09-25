Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
‘Have fun’: Dr. Dre gives Rihanna some advice ahead of 2023 Super Bowl halftime show
Super Bowl LVI halftime show headliner and self-proclaimed Rihanna “super-fan” Dr. Dre “can’t wait to see” what the “Umbrella” artist has in store for next year’s event. During a radio interview Sunday with Apple Music 1, the “Next Episode” rapper offered some...
Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & Everything Else To Know
Rihanna is going to be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year in Arizona! The superstar, 34, confirmed reports that were making rounds earlier in the day with a simple — but powerful — post via her Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 25. Her tattooed hand was seen holding up an NFL-branded football against a crisp white background in the image, alongside a caption with just a period.
musictimes.com
Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance News Prompts Fan Confusion: Is She Releasing New Music?
The past few days have been wild for music fans as the news for the highly-awaited Super Bowl Halftime Show has been progressing quite quickly. Last week, it was announced that Apple Music will be replacing Pepsi as the official sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shortly after, rumors that Taylor Swift will be performing emerged.
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: Fans, media react to halftime performer announcement
News broke on Sunday that musical performing artist Rihanna will be headlining the festivities at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Rightfully so, there were some reactions to the news. Fans of Rihanna and media members alike lost it on social media after the news was announced. This year’s Super...
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show
Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
