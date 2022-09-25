Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Last time ‘Cuse began 5-0, it was a season for the ages
If Syracuse football can defeat FCS team Wagner (0-3) this coming Saturday in Central New York, the Orange will begin a term at 5-0 for the first time since 1987, per SU Athletics. No disrespect to Wagner, but I would be floored if the ‘Cuse (4-0) lost to this FCS...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: TV networks and start times announced for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Another day, another round of anticipation as the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms. On Tuesday, the ACC announced the game start times and broadcast networks for this year’s 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the 24th time the basketball challenge has been held between both conferences.
Syracuse Football: Orange has a strong move in national power rankings
After escaping the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night with a two-point win over fellow Atlantic Coast Conference squad Virginia, Syracuse football sits at 4-0. The Orange, which will host FCS team Wagner (0-3) this coming Saturday beginning at 5 pm, is now getting more and more attention in college football’s national conversation.
cuse.com
Szmyt Named Groza Star of the Week
Andre Szmyt connected on all-five field goal attempts and scored 16 of Syracuse's 22 points in the Orange's victory over Virginia and was named a Lou Groza Award star of the week. Szmyt, the 2018 winner of the award, is the most accurate kicker in program history and is off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Cameron Miller, Nolan James
There’s plenty of news from the Syracuse recruiting world as I write the first roundup of the fall. The Orange had nearly a dozen visitors to watch Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia, and several of them walked away with offers. I’ll start with 2025 wide receiver/defensive back Azir...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
Orange Bringing National Attention To Upstate New York Football
No matter which college team you root for, no one should deny the benefits to all of New York football when Syracuse University is playing well. 31 New Yorkers are currently on NFL rosters in 2022. Former pro football stars like Ron Jaworski, Boomer Esiason and even fan favorite Rob Gronkowski are all from the Empire State. Top names and the big teams always draw fans attention. That's why it's awesome when the Orange are playing well because upstate New York draws the attention of all of college football.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
Central New York natives forced to evacuate their Florida homes as they brace for Hurricane Ian
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State thousands of people are evacuating their homes including many Central New York natives. John and Tammy Serrao were born and raised in Syracuse, but after John served nearly 25 years with the Syracuse Police Department they decided to retire in […]
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cornell Daily Sun
LEVIN | Cornell Stole Native Land and All We Got Was This Land Acknowledgment
At Cornell, land acknowledgment statements have become a lukewarm formality, an excuse for inaction and ignorance. These statements of guilt, which can be important stepping stones for advancement, only add insult to injury when given halfheartedly and when not followed by real change. To help guide my research, I sat...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
iheart.com
Former Syracuse Mayor Candidate Arrested With Handgun At Rochester Airport
Rochester, N.Y. - A Law Enforcement source is telling our Bob Lonsberry that former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis is being detained at the Rochester Airport this morning:. The source says Davis was trying to board a Delta plane to NYC with a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in a medical...
Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat
Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry. It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open? This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River. When we first […]
Syracuse man brings loaded gun into Rochester airport, charged with felonies
The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man's arm.
Comments / 0