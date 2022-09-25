ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cuse.com

Szmyt Named Groza Star of the Week

Andre Szmyt connected on all-five field goal attempts and scored 16 of Syracuse's 22 points in the Orange's victory over Virginia and was named a Lou Groza Award star of the week. Szmyt, the 2018 winner of the award, is the most accurate kicker in program history and is off...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Cameron Miller, Nolan James

There’s plenty of news from the Syracuse recruiting world as I write the first roundup of the fall. The Orange had nearly a dozen visitors to watch Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia, and several of them walked away with offers. I’ll start with 2025 wide receiver/defensive back Azir...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

Orange Bringing National Attention To Upstate New York Football

No matter which college team you root for, no one should deny the benefits to all of New York football when Syracuse University is playing well. 31 New Yorkers are currently on NFL rosters in 2022. Former pro football stars like Ron Jaworski, Boomer Esiason and even fan favorite Rob Gronkowski are all from the Empire State. Top names and the big teams always draw fans attention. That's why it's awesome when the Orange are playing well because upstate New York draws the attention of all of college football.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Claim#Orange Pick Up#Acc Victory Syracuse
Syracuse.com

Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor

The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
SYRACUSE, NY
Washington Examiner

Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time

A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Cornell Daily Sun

LEVIN | Cornell Stole Native Land and All We Got Was This Land Acknowledgment

At Cornell, land acknowledgment statements have become a lukewarm formality, an excuse for inaction and ignorance. These statements of guilt, which can be important stepping stones for advancement, only add insult to injury when given halfheartedly and when not followed by real change. To help guide my research, I sat...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Construction to begin on Syracuse’s First Food Truck Park

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A groundbreaking ceremony will kick off the construction of Syracuse’s first food truck park, Harvey’s Garden, on Wednesday, September 28 at 11:30 a.m. The location will be 1200 E. Water Street and will include a 6,000-square-foot beer hall, with self-pouring taps, as well as outdoor space for seating, lawn games, and food […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat

Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
SOLVAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry.   It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open?  This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River.   When we first […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy