ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dalvin Cook dealing with dislocated shoulder, hopeful to play Week 4

Dalvin Cook is dealing with a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 3. The star running back has an unrepaired labral tear and was not wearing a harness. The hope is he will be able to wear a harness and play in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter )
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Field Level Media
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy