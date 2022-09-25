Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Yardbarker
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Watch the replay
Follow along with live updates, as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in his weekly Monday news conference around 2:15 p.m. from the practice facility in Allen Park. The Lions (1-2) are coming off a heartbreaking 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings one day ago, when Campbell took criticism for attempting a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook dealing with dislocated shoulder, hopeful to play Week 4
Dalvin Cook is dealing with a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 3. The star running back has an unrepaired labral tear and was not wearing a harness. The hope is he will be able to wear a harness and play in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter )
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Doc's Sports Service
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Odds/Point Spread: Saints (-1.5) The Minnesota Vikings (2-1) are traveling to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday where they will play the New Orleans Saints (1-2). Minnesota opens this game as 1.5-point dogs. The over/under is 46.5. The Minnesota Vikings head into this matchup...
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
Comments / 0