gozags.com
Stocker Finishes 20th at Nick Watney Invite
FRESNO, Calif. – Gonzaga men's golfer Zach Stocker carded a 68 (-3) in the final round of the Nick Watney Invitational to finish in a tie for 20th. The Bulldogs placed 10th in the tournament. Stocker's third round featured four birdies and 13 pars. He ended the two-day event...
Can St. Mary's Basketball Upset Gonzaga This Year?
The college basketball season is almost back and on this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau takes an in depth look at the 22-23 season for the St. Mary's mens basketball team. Find out who he thinks will be key players and matchups to watch for with them this season. Dickau also ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Circling Raven golf course earns distinction from Golfweek
The golf course at the Circling Raven Casino Resort in Worley, owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, was ranked in the Top-50 casino golf courses in the nation for 2022 at the No. 20 spot. The ranking was published on Sept. 9 by Golfweek and announced by the resort in a statement issued Sept. 22. The ...
Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff. Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks...
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
KXLY
Record heat today with a much cooler Thursday- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. We are going to see record highs on Tuesday, as temperatures will approach 90 degrees. We have moderate air quality with showers coming in on Thursday before a great weekend of weather. Record will be broken today under a...
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
yaktrinews.com
USPS looking to hire 2,000 positions across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a hiring “Mega Blitz” for facilities across Washington. The USPS is looking to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks. Job fairs will be held at six postal facilities across eastern Washington, including the Colville, Greenacres, Pullman,...
KREM
Gas prices soar 24.5 cents a gallon in Spokane following weeks of steady decline
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices in Spokane went up nearly 25 cents in one week. Spokane's average gas prices have risen 24.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.53 per gallon as of Monday. While gas prices have declined in some...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
WASHIGTON – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private lands in...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes
The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff has jurisdiction to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction. The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane. THE QUESTION.
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again
Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
