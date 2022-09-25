ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
gozags.com

Stocker Finishes 20th at Nick Watney Invite

FRESNO, Calif. – Gonzaga men's golfer Zach Stocker carded a 68 (-3) in the final round of the Nick Watney Invitational to finish in a tie for 20th. The Bulldogs placed 10th in the tournament. Stocker's third round featured four birdies and 13 pars. He ended the two-day event...
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

Can St. Mary's Basketball Upset Gonzaga This Year?

The college basketball season is almost back and on this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau takes an in depth look at the 22-23 season for the St. Mary's mens basketball team.  Find out who he thinks will be key players and matchups to watch for with them this season. Dickau also ...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff. Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
KXLY

Record heat today with a much cooler Thursday- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. We are going to see record highs on Tuesday, as temperatures will approach 90 degrees. We have moderate air quality with showers coming in on Thursday before a great weekend of weather. Record will be broken today under a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wten#Zags
yaktrinews.com

USPS looking to hire 2,000 positions across Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a hiring “Mega Blitz” for facilities across Washington. The USPS is looking to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks. Job fairs will be held at six postal facilities across eastern Washington, including the Colville, Greenacres, Pullman,...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

OUR GEM: Exploring the Cd'A basin - Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes

The Coeur d’Alene Basin, land of the Schitsu’umsh people or the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, has always been considered a beautiful place and a not-so-hidden gem. One of the attractions of our area is the beautiful Trail of the Coeur d’Alenes. This asphalted trail covers 73 miles and is a longtime favorite of bikers everywhere.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon.  The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)

Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
PULLMAN, WA
97 Rock

Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again

Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy