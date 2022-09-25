ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British runner wins legendary Alps race – and sets new course record

Sabrina Verjee also finishes fifth overall in 330km non-stop Tor Des Géants race in Italy's highest mountains. The female winner of this year’s notoriously tough Tor Des Géants (TDG) race smashed the record by more than five hours. British ultra runner Sabrina Verjee finished the 330km mountain race in 80 hours 19 minutes.
Watch A 14-Year-Old Porsche Cayenne Destroy Hell's Gate

Porsche's biggest SUV, the Cayenne, has been a big success in the US. Buyers love its balance of luxury and performance, but few will ever dare to take this expensive luxury SUV off-road. We know that the Cayenne is technically capable of going off the beaten path, but how often does one actually see one doing so? In this YouTube video posted by Harrison Schoen, we get to see one tackle the famous Hell's Gate. And it does so better than you might imagine.
London Marathon boss urges Sir Mo Farah to seek inspiration from Eliud Kipchoge

Sir Mo Farah has been encouraged to take inspiration from marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.The four-time Olympic gold medallist, two years older than the legendary Kenyan, enters Sunday’s race in good form after emerging victorious in the Big Half earlier this month to bounce back after being upset at the Vitality London 10,000 in May. And race director Hugh Brasher that Farah can still produce a vintage performance on Sunday and in the future, with Kipchoge proving “age is no barrier to success”.“I think that Eliud (who took 30 seconds off his own...
Athletics-Kipchoge will be at London Marathon, but not racing

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Eliud Kipchoge will be the star attraction at the London Marathon this weekend but the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record for the distance in Berlin on Sunday, will restrict his exertions to handing out medals in the Mini-Marathon.
Triumph Officially Announces FIM Motocross World Championship Plans

Triumph Motorcycles has a decades-long history in racing of different types, dating back just about to the beginning of the company. On September 23, 2022, the house of Hinckley added to that list with its official FIM Motocross World Championship announcement. Now the world knows that Triumph Motorcycles will line up alongside its competition, starting with the 2024 MX2 championship.
Listen to Gen And The Degenerates' new punk rager My Perfect

North-west punks Gen And The Degenerates have just dropped new single My Perfect, a riotous track all about the idea of forbidden love. It's the first new music from Gen since their debut EP earlier this year, following a summer of touring and festivals, spreading vital messages about identity and positivity.
