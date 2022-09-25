How did Texas A&M go from the laughingstock of college football after a home loss to Appalachian State to beating back-to-back Top 15 opponents in just 2 short weeks?. It was a quick and decisive turnaround that put the Aggies right back up on the horse, right back on the path to where they want to be as a football team, as a football program. Suddenly, Texas A&M is back in the conversation for the SEC West title when just 2 weeks ago it had been written off as failures.

