3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Raleigh festival celebrates 10 yearsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
goduke.com
No. 4 Duke Finishes With 1-1 Draw Against Yale
DURHAM – The fourth-ranked Duke men's soccer team battled through 19 fouls on Tuesday evening, playing to a 1-1 draw against Yale. Felix Barajas scored his first goal of the season, and the Blue Devils (6-0-2) finished the contest with eight shots on goal but were met by a strong defensive effort by the Bulldogs (4-0-3) that limited Duke's offense to just the one goal.
goduke.com
Blue Devils and Bulldogs Set to Meet for First Time
DURHAM – Seeking to build off their 1-0 win against Boston College on Saturday night, No. 7 Duke returns to action at Koskinen Stadium against Yale on Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) will take on the Bulldogs (4-0-2, 0-0-0) for the first time in program history, kicking off at 7 p.m. and streaming on ACC Network Extra.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Hold Special Signing for Perry Coxe
DURHAM -- On the afternoon of September 9, the Duke women's soccer team signed more than just another star player to their roster. The Blue Devils signed Perry Coxe. Perry Coxe is a 5-year-old girl from Apex, N.C., who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumor in her right kidney in September of 2021. Through the non-profit organization, Team IMPACT, Perry was introduced to the Duke women's soccer team in the Spring of 2022.
goduke.com
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the eighth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, features guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
Game Notes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for a matchup with ACC foe Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Virginia leads the all-time series between the two schools, 40-33. In the last meeting...
Duke starts practice for 2022-23 college basketball season with star freshman sidelined
Dariq Whitehead fractured his right foot during a team workout on Aug. 29 and had surgery the following day. A projected lottery pick next June, Whitehead did not practice Monday when the Blue Devils began preseason practices.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Explode for Six Goals in Win at No. 22 NCSU
RALEIGH, N.C. – The fifth-ranked Duke women's soccer team had its offense come alive on the road Sunday evening at 22nd-ranked NC State as the Blue Devils registered a 6-0 victory at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex in Raleigh, N.C. Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected two goals and two assists for...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Close Weekend Action in Cary
CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team closed action at the Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles play, freshman Katie Codd dropped a tight, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-10, match to Tennessee's Lauren Anzalotta. Duke's doubles duo of Brianna Shvets and Codd fell, 6-2, to Laylo Bakhodirova and Fernanda Carvajal of East Tennessee State as well.
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
goduke.com
James Madison Hands Duke 4-2 Setback
DURHAM – James Madison scored three second-half goals to come away with a 4-2 victory over 20th-ranked Duke in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium. The 21st-ranked Dukes got tallies from four different players in the victory. The Blue Devils drop to 4-6 overall, while...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Virginia to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium for its first ACC contest of the year. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lyndsay Rowley on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
triangletribune.com
Shaw men only Raleigh HBCU team not picked last
It’s not often that both Shaw and St. Augustine’s women are predicted to finish last in their divisions. The Falcons were picked dead last as the No. 12 overall seed by the CIAA coaches, while Shaw finished a notch ahead at No. 11. Since Shaw competes in the Northern Division for all sports except football, that puts the Bears last in the North and the Falcons last in the Southern Division.
Atlantic Coast Conference
ACC Announces Football Game Times & Networks for Oct. 8
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 8. Clemson at Boston College, 7:30 p.m., ABC or 8 p.m., ACC Network – game time and TV designation to be decided after the games of Oct. 1.
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
goduke.com
Duke Women's Basketball to Host Open Practice October 22
DURHAM – Duke women's basketball will host an open practice on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with practice slated from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to catch the Blue Devils in action as the team prepares for...
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Scarlet Nation
Sunday Update: Recruits react to Duke game, 4-0 start
We are getting more reaction every hour from recruits who watched the Jayhawks knock off Duke to move to 4-0. We will update what they say in our recruiting update thread linked below. UPDATE: Sunday- 3:07 p.m. Darin Conley gets to hear about the program from his brother Quinton, who...
247Sports
Missed the game? Watch N.C. A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine's SCSU game halftime show
North Carolina A&T's Blue and Gold Marching Machine was finally back at home in Greensboro after three straight weeks of travels. The B&GMM began the season in Charlotte, then headed to Detroit the following weekend before playing in Durham, NC last weekend. Finally back home, the Band was revved up...
goduke.com
Johns Makes Round of 16 at Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns won his third consecutive match at the ATP Charleston Challenger on Tuesday and advances to Wednesday's round of 16. Johns bested Gianni Ross in his opening set on Tuesday 6-3 but fell in a heartbreaker in the second 7-5. With the match coming down to the outcome of set three, Johns made quick work of Ross and claimed a 6-1 victory to advance to the next round. He is scheduled to battle Giovanni Oradini of Italy on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Court One at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
goduke.com
Johns Advances to Main Draw of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns advanced to the main draw of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Monday after defeating No. 3 seed Tennys Sandgren in a three-set thriller. Johns, who's competing unattached, dropped his opening set to Sandgren 6-3 but rebounded for 6-3 and 6-2 victories in...
