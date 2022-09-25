ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Fallen firefighter Eric J. Balliet honored with memorial parkway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- On the five-year anniversary of Fort Wayne firefighter Eric J. Balliet's death, the City of Fort Wayne made sure he's always remembered. The Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway was unveiled Tuesday afternoon by family and friends, including former coworker Michael Aker. "He's not...
wfft.com

Kids Who Care: Students run root beer stand at Fort Wayne festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Johnny Appleseed Festival is bringing out the volunteer spirit, particularly among a group of North Side High School students. Pawmula Kyi and Giovonni Espinosa pick up all sorts of volunteer opportunities throughout the year through National Honor Society, but most don’t leave their hands and shoes soaked in root beer like this weekend working the Johnny Appleseed Festival.
wfft.com

root beer pouring

Drew Frey is a reporter for FOX 55 News. Kids Who Care: Students run root beer stand at Fort Wayne festival. Now, it’s one of the most anticipated booths for volunteers and festival-goers alike.
whatzup.com

Nostalgia served up at Hall’s Drive-In

There aren’t many places that define Fort Wayne like the Hall’s Family of Restaurants. They’ve been around only since the 1940s. It was, and is, consistent. As national chains and more prominent local eateries have come and gone, Hall’s restaurants have been as steady as the tortoise in the fabled race with the hare.
wfft.com

Volunteers in Fort Wayne travel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- American Red Cross volunteers in Fort Wayne left for Florida Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian. “We will be heading, it’ll take us a couple of days to get there, in an emergency response vehicle, heading to Orlando where we will stage from there with whatever assignment is," Volunteer Phil Bloom said.
wfft.com

Funeral information for Donald Kidd released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police department has released the viewing, funeral, and procession information for Donald Kidd. Viewing hours will be Thursday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Boulevard, from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be...
wfft.com

Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together

The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local Food Throwdown fundraiser and competition. Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local...
whatzup.com

Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair

America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
wfft.com

Waynedale's "Treats and Trails" Fall Festival set for October 1st

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Waynedale Community Improvement Team volunteers will help families celebrate fall with a "Treats and Trails" festival on October 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. The festival will take place at the Southwest Conservation Club, located at 5703 Bluffton Rd. and families are encouraged to dress in costume.
fortwaynesnbc.com

HURRICANE IAN: People deciding to stay back and brace the storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Historic rain, catastrophic winds, and life-threatening storm surge, are all things forecasters are warning Floridians to watch out for. We talked with a few people who aren’t leaving the state, but bracing for the storm. Jessica and Jim Hammond, both Fort...
WANE-TV

Homeowner battling Cedar Creek erosion, but is the battle only his?

LEO, Ind. (WANE) — Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan has lived in Leo on Cedar Creek for nearly 50 years. He and his family felt the effects of the Great Flood of 1982 and have explored the history of the 32-mile creek that flows into the St. Joseph River, Fort Wayne’s source of drinking water.
WANE-TV

Fake Instagram account makes threat to Huntington North High School

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A fake Instagram account made a threat to the safety of Huntington North High School Tuesday, according to Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC). According to a press release, the account made a threat that would take place Wednesday, Sept. 28. HCCSC notified local law...
wfft.com

VA Hospital hosting flu shot, Covid booster clinics for veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne’s VA Hospital is offering multiple drive-thru vaccine clinics over the next month. Veterans with a Veteran Healthcare ID card can receive flu or COVID-19 vaccines Saturday, October 1, Tuesday, October 4, and Saturday, October 15. The first drive-thru clinics are already underway.
wfft.com

Allen County Public Library and Super Shot to host vaccine clinics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) and Super Shot are hosting flu and COVID vaccination clinics in September and October. Super Shot will be at three ACPL branches to administer flu vaccines for ages 6 months and older, and the Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster to people 12 years and older.
WANE-TV

Largest e-bike supplier for law enforcement is based in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The largest supplier of electric bikes to law enforcement in the country is based in Fort Wayne. Since 2017, when entrepreneurs Jeff Fuze and Tim Burns formed Recon Power Bikes on Ley Road, they’ve sold to hundreds of federal and municipal law enforcement agencies and the U.S. military. You’ll see their bikes at Fort Bragg, on US. Air Force bases, on the streets of Washington, D.C. and at the U.S. Space Force in California. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Secret Service and the FBI ride their bikes.
wfft.com

Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
wfft.com

Indiana Michigan Power sending crews to Florida

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is sending crews to Florida to be in place to assist residents in the area as needed when Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week. More than 350 people are headed to Florida, including I&M employees from Fort Wayne, South Bend, Elkhart,...
