Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Hike Leads to a Cave and Abandoned MineTravel MavenSeven Valleys, PA
Related
Obituary: Anna Marie Dettwiler
Anna Marie Dettwiler, age 79 of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away September 23, 2022. She was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver
Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
Obituary: David A. Dandignac
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Obituary: Jeremy J. Dillon
Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen
Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: David Joseph Amato
Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited. David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long,. difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant. spirit. He was always brimming with...
Paula D. Olinger, longtime community contributor, has died
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University in 1981. She published, Images of Transformation in Traditional Hispanic Poetry, in 1985. She traveled, and had a lifelong desire to learn and experience different cultures and was an advocate for all. She was fascinated by religion and had been Catholic, Orthodox Jewish, and most recently Buddhist. While teaching at the college, she had the idea to create The Center/El Centro, a community after school program in her family home. She created a wonderful atmosphere and environment for so many children and families in the community to come, learn, and grow together. Paula believed strongly in the value of service learning and collaborated with the Spanish Department to provide tutors for the children which immensely benefited both the children and college students.
Obituary: Mark David Chambers
Mark, Soup, David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg H…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cumberland supervisors tentatively deny approval of apartment complex
Cumberland Township Supervisors tentatively denied approval of preliminary plans for a large apartment complex at the site of the closed Gettysburg Country Club at Rt. 30 and Country Club Lane last night. Opponents of the proposed Residences at Willoughby Run, an eight-building complex of 112 apartments, overflowed into the hallway...
Dancing with local stars 2023 participants announced
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council have announced the cast of the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health benefit event. The teams will be:. Peter Miele and Denice Staub. Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore. Michael Cogliano Sr. and Rachel Smith.
Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO
Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
Obituary: Nelson F. Kane
Nelson F. Kane, age 103 of Chambersburg, formerly of Bendersville, passed away September 8, 2022 at Luther Ridge Retirem…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Help the Gettysburg National Military Park clear Devil’s Den on Sept. 24.
The Gettysburg National Military Park is looking for up to 50 volunteers to help us clear Devil’s Den of woody vegetation in anticipation of reopening the area at the end of the month. The event helps celebrate National Public Lands Day. We will be removing woody vegetation from the...
Historical Society’s new home to tell complete Adams County story
The story of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath, and President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address has been told thousands of times in hundreds of ways. But the people who have lived in Gettysburg and the other 33 Adams County municipalities for hundred of years, and even the...
Will Lane to present original songs
Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
Slideshow: Weather closes children’s rides at Pippinfest on Sunday
Stormy weather forced some changes to Fairfield’s Pippenfest yesterday, including the closure of children’s rides. Most other activities continued, but attendance was lower than expected. Please enjoy our slideshow from Gettysburg Connection photographer Jim Bargas.
Obituary: Elaine Kuykendall
Elaine Kuykendall, age 72 of Gettysburg, passed away September 3, 2022 at home. She was born June 23, 1950 in Gettysbur…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Stricklands to sell lot where gift shop stood
A decades-old photo shows a diaper-wearing Julie Strickland wrapped in her father Tony’s arms in the family’s Baltimore Street, Gettysburg souvenir store with a rack of t-shirts behind them. Strickland Enterprises has grown into several stores since then, but their flagship Blue and Gray Gift Shop at 531...
160th anniversary reenactment of Antietam battle this weekend
This weekend’s Reenactment and Living History event will feature Dunker’s Church and West Woods, the bloodiest day on American soil, along with an extensive Living History area for an all-around, all-day educational Civil War experience for the whole family at the Historic Daniel Lady Farm!. This is an...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0