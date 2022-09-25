Read full article on original website
Obituary: Anna Marie Dettwiler
Anna Marie Dettwiler, age 79 of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away September 23, 2022. She was born …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: David Joseph Amato
Surrounded by the love of his family, the angels of peace and comfort visited. David Joseph Amato on the night of September 13, 2022. It had been a long,. difficult year for David and his family to experience the loss of such a vibrant. spirit. He was always brimming with...
Obituary: Henry Q.N. Silver
Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, WV formerly of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Carolina West Virginia. He was born October 6, 1992 in Gettysburg PA the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, PA, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville, PA.
Obituary: Dennis W. Breighner
Dennis W. Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
Obituary: Jeremy J. Dillon
Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen
Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Paula D. Olinger, longtime community contributor, has died
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University in 1981. She published, Images of Transformation in Traditional Hispanic Poetry, in 1985. She traveled, and had a lifelong desire to learn and experience different cultures and was an advocate for all. She was fascinated by religion and had been Catholic, Orthodox Jewish, and most recently Buddhist. While teaching at the college, she had the idea to create The Center/El Centro, a community after school program in her family home. She created a wonderful atmosphere and environment for so many children and families in the community to come, learn, and grow together. Paula believed strongly in the value of service learning and collaborated with the Spanish Department to provide tutors for the children which immensely benefited both the children and college students.
Obituary: Mark David Chambers
Mark, Soup, David Chambers, age 38, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg H…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Cumberland supervisors tentatively deny approval of apartment complex
Cumberland Township Supervisors tentatively denied approval of preliminary plans for a large apartment complex at the site of the closed Gettysburg Country Club at Rt. 30 and Country Club Lane last night. Opponents of the proposed Residences at Willoughby Run, an eight-building complex of 112 apartments, overflowed into the hallway...
Obituary: Nelson F. Kane
Nelson F. Kane, age 103 of Chambersburg, formerly of Bendersville, passed away September 8, 2022 at Luther Ridge Retirem…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO
Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
Photo Gallery: 2022 Adams County Heritage Festival
The 31st Annual Adams County Heritage Festival was held yesterday on a bright sunny day with perfect weather. Hundreds of people came to the Gettysburg rec park to celebrate culture with music dancing, bike rides, food and more. The stage events were hosted by Mark Purdy, Master of Ceremonies, with...
Will Lane to present original songs
Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
Historical Society’s new home to tell complete Adams County story
The story of the three-day battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath, and President Abraham Lincoln’s immortal Gettysburg Address has been told thousands of times in hundreds of ways. But the people who have lived in Gettysburg and the other 33 Adams County municipalities for hundred of years, and even the...
6th grader will host bake sale to help end malaria
Henry Russell, a sixth grader at Gettysburg Area Middle School, will hold his second annual bake sale to end malaria on Sunday, September 25th, from noon until four, or until sold out, in the South East corner of Lincoln Square (near the Blue and Gray restaurant). “I get a lot...
Slideshow: Weather closes children’s rides at Pippinfest on Sunday
Stormy weather forced some changes to Fairfield’s Pippenfest yesterday, including the closure of children’s rides. Most other activities continued, but attendance was lower than expected. Please enjoy our slideshow from Gettysburg Connection photographer Jim Bargas.
GASD School Board Rejects James Gettys/Lincoln Elementary HVAC Project
The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board of Directors voted last night to reject a proposed $33,789,000 project that would have replaced the HVAC systems and perform other work at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools. The vote effectively delays the project at least a year unless there is an...
Obituary: Elaine Kuykendall
Elaine Kuykendall, age 72 of Gettysburg, passed away September 3, 2022 at home. She was born June 23, 1950 in Gettysbur…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Stricklands to sell lot where gift shop stood
A decades-old photo shows a diaper-wearing Julie Strickland wrapped in her father Tony’s arms in the family’s Baltimore Street, Gettysburg souvenir store with a rack of t-shirts behind them. Strickland Enterprises has grown into several stores since then, but their flagship Blue and Gray Gift Shop at 531...
Land Conservancy of Adams County sets Road Rally 2022: “Catch ’22, Puzzles and Conundrums”
The Land Conservancy of Adams County will hold its 24th annual Fall Classic Road Rally fundraiser this year on Saturday, October 15. This Rally will be full of lots of surprises. Each year’s Road Rally guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on an exciting road trip over the county’s most...
