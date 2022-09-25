ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Women’s Soccer Preview: Elon and Towson

NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware women's soccer team continues Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play on Thursday, Sept. 29 versus Elon at 7 p.m. The Blue Hens play Towson on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. on Alumni Day. What You Need to Know:. The Blue Hens are...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Delaware Women’s Golfers 10th at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colo. – The University of Delaware women's golf team recorded a 303 score on Tuesday and sits in 10th place following the second round of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic. The Blue Hens, who posed a 289 score on Monday, are 10th out of 20 squads with a...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Cissie Leary Invitational

PHILADELPHIA – Delaware women's tennis wrapped up the Cissie Leary Invitational this weekend at the University of Pennsylvania with a three-day record of 12-6. On Saturday, the Blue Hens went head-to-head with Columbia and picked up a victory going 3-1 in singles and 1-1 in doubles. Alina Vasilenko, Santianna Chrysopoulo, and Olga Mishenina picked up singles wins, with Isabella Montana partnering with Vasilenko for a doubles win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bluehens.com

Gore Wins Fourth Flight Singles Title at St. Joe’s Invitational

PHILADELPHIA – Nicholas Gore claimed the fourth flight singles title on Sunday as the Delaware men's tennis team completed the three-day St. Joe's Invitational. The Kingston, Jamaica native combined for a 4-0 record over the course of the event to sit atop the fourth flight standings. Overall, the Blue...
Newark, DE
Sports
State
Delaware State
City
Newark, DE
Local
Delaware Sports
High School Soccer PRO

Middletown, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MIDDLETOWN, DE
The Review

Blue Hens take on Firefly

Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, held this past weekend, is a straight 50-minute drive from the university, making it the ideal event for students who are looking to escape campus for a few days. Blue Hens flocked down to Dover to experience four days of live music, fun activities and a break from the stress of school.
NEWARK, DE
Person
Joe Hockey
delawaretoday.com

This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival

Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Diocese of Wilmington to honor first responders, lawyers

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington will honor police officers, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel during its annual Blue Mass on Friday, Oct. 7. The mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, located at the corner of Cedar Street and South Clayton Street. The Diocese invites first responders and military personnel of any ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark

Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712 plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights

These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WILMINGTON, DE
Radio Ink

$300K For Delaware Kids

WJBR-FM’s ‘Help Our Kids’ Radiothon raised $332,648 to benefit Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. The 12th annual event benefits the hospital’s Child Life Programs. “We could not be prouder of our entire WJBR team for their passionate commitment and dedication to this incredible cause,”...
WILMINGTON, DE
Sports

