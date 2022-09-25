Read full article on original website
IPS LIVE: UConn Postgame Review With IPS Analyst Phillip Danford
IPS LIVE: Postgame Review With IPS Analyst Phillip Danford (73 Min) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by James Henderson, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and are released both here on the website and on our various...
Dave Doeren: "Our Guys Showed Great Leadership and Maturity"
No. 10 NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media via Zoom to discuss the Wolfpack’s 41-10 win over Connecticut as well as the upcoming matchup versus No. 5 Clemson. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s press conference. Opening Statement.
Terquavion Smith: 'We Are More Together"
NC State guard Terquavion Smith discusses the Wolfpack roster, preseason workouts, and much more with the media. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Oh, it feels great to be back on campus. Being around the guys, we got a lot of new guys, great environment. Way different from last year. So great energy around here.
DEPTH CHART: No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson
NOTE: *- Indicates a player has redshirted a season. 14 Jack Chambers 5-10/190 Gr. 3 Jordan Houston OR 5-10/192 Jr. 0 Demie Sumo-Karngbaye 6-0/210 So. 15 Keyon Lesane 5-11/190 Jr. 8 Julian Gray 5-11/197 Fr.*. 84 Jasiah Provillon 6’2/205 Jr.*. X Receiver. 88 Devin Carter OR 6-3/215 Jr.*. 11...
