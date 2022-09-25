Read full article on original website
herosports.com
Hunter Luepke Has A Better Chance To Win The Walter Payton Award Than Even Some NDSU Fans Think
“Hunter Luepke is the best offensive player in the FCS, but he won’t win the Walter Payton Award because these are always stat-driven awards.”. That’s a statement I’ve heard or seen online this season from the fans and some media of North Dakota State. And they are partially correct.
Minnesota’s Favorite Fall Hike Is Worth A Day Trip From St. Cloud [GALLERY]
As a state full of parks and trails it can be hard to pick a favorite when it comes to scoping out the fall colors. My personal favorite is Taylor's Falls, Minnesota because that is where I proposed to my wife! (Spoiler alert: she said yes). Amy Barrett from Explore...
lakesarearadio.net
WE Fest Announces 2023 Headliners
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown and Brothers Osborne will headline WE Fest next summer. The three-day country music festival returns to Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for its 40th year August 3-5, 2023. It’s Wallen’s first appearance at WE Fest. Brown last appeared...
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Mark “Gus” Allan Gustafson, 70
Mark “Gus” Allan Gustafson, 70 of Alexandria, died on Friday, September 23rd. Visitation for all friends and family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 5th at Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. A graveside service for close friends and family will be held from...
voiceofalexandria.com
New Kingdom Healthcare opens location in Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN)--New Kingdom Healthcare held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 22 to celebrate its grand opening at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 103 in Alexandria. They will offer wellness and illness primary healthcare for children and adults combining traditional, holistic, and integrative approaches in a judgment free setting.
lakesarearadio.net
Owners of Cormorant Store Purchase BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – BD’s Gas & Grub in Detroit Lakes has new owners and soon a new name. The Sinclair gas station located near the intersection of Highway 10 and 59 was purchased by Lars and Sarah Odegaard in early September. The Odegaard’s also own and operate The Cormorant Store in Cormorant Village near Lake Park, but for Lars, having a store in Detroit Lakes was a great way to help teach his kids responsibility, “I grew up on a dairy farm and I just really wanted a place for my kids to come to learn how to work.”
fargoinc.com
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
fox9.com
Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club
ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business. You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu. Holly's...
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
knsiradio.com
Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
lakesarearadio.net
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck
Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
myklgr.com
Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday
A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
The Alexandria City Council met Monday, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. The THC Ordinance gets a first reading. The Preliminary Budget and Tax Levy approved. The MN-DOT Design Grant for the Airport is approved. Sit Down Advertising...
