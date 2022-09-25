Read full article on original website
Can St. Mary's Basketball Upset Gonzaga This Year?
The college basketball season is almost back and on this episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast Dan Dickau takes an in depth look at the 22-23 season for the St. Mary's mens basketball team. Find out who he thinks will be key players and matchups to watch for with them this season. Dickau also ...
Child knocked unconscious during football game at Horizon Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A child was hit, knocked out, and taken to the hospital during a football game at Horizon Middle School. The Spokane Valley Fire Department says one player on the field was knocked unconscious during a kickoff. Those on the field around the player began performing CPR and applied an AED (automatic external defibrillator), though no shocks...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s Circling Raven golf course earns distinction from Golfweek
The golf course at the Circling Raven Casino Resort in Worley, owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, was ranked in the Top-50 casino golf courses in the nation for 2022 at the No. 20 spot. The ranking was published on Sept. 9 by Golfweek and announced by the resort in a statement issued Sept. 22. The ...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Spokane, Washington
Home to beautiful bucolic scenery, the majestic Mount Rainer, and the birthplace of Starbucks, Washington State is well worth a visit on your next vacation. Be sure to make a stop in the eastern city of Spokane, the cultural capital of the Inland Pacific. With its rich history, thriving arts & culture, and natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of things to do in Spokane, WA.
Record heat today with a much cooler Thursday- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. We are going to see record highs on Tuesday, as temperatures will approach 90 degrees. We have moderate air quality with showers coming in on Thursday before a great weekend of weather. Record will be broken today under a...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Home grown produce is just around the corner
Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane ushers in autumn this weekend with Fall Fest 2022!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Autumn is officially upon us, and the City of Spokane is celebrating this weekend with the WSECU Fall Fest 2022! The event will run Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, with plenty to explore and enjoy. With a petting...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Zags on the Big Screen: Student filmmaker turns passion into success
Sam Van Morehouse is a junior at Gonzaga University. He is like any normal student — he studies, hangs out with friends and is in the GUTS improv club. But besides all of this, he is a filmmaker. His latest film, written and directed with his friend Rogan Tinsley,...
Above-average weekend with warmer temperatures moving in – Mark
Here is what you need to know about the upcoming forecast. We’re going to see some partly cloudy skies and cool nights before it warms up next week. We are expected to be near 90 degrees on Tuesday, and there is no sign of rain in the foreseeable future.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
Spokane begins $4M pond filtration project, including improved disc golf course
Spokane – The City of Spokane reports that construction has begun on the Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility and the work necessitates the Sept. 26 closure of the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area. The $4 million project includes construction of 10 ponds that...
Crash cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
yaktrinews.com
USPS looking to hire 2,000 positions across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a hiring “Mega Blitz” for facilities across Washington. The USPS is looking to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks. Job fairs will be held at six postal facilities across eastern Washington, including the Colville, Greenacres, Pullman,...
KHQ Right Now
Valleyfest returns to Spokane Valley this weekend
Valleyfest is back in Spokane Valley Sept. 23-25. Festivities kicked off Friday evening with the Heart of Gold festival. You can find a full list of the events here.
Fences to go up around Camp Hope this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are on the horizon for people living in and near Camp Hope. The Department of Transportation-owned land has become a source of frustration and disagreement among the city, state and county. On Monday, we’re told that fencing will soon go up around the perimeter, and along with that, enforcements on when those campers can come and go.
Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff has jurisdiction to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction. The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane. THE QUESTION.
Gas prices soar 24.5 cents a gallon in Spokane following weeks of steady decline
SPOKANE, Wash. — After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices in Spokane went up nearly 25 cents in one week. Spokane's average gas prices have risen 24.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.53 per gallon as of Monday. While gas prices have declined in some...
Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho
2 men killed in Bonner County crash
