ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usfdons.com

USF Athletics Welcomes Larry Williams to the Hilltop

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Larry Williams, who was appointed as the University of San Francisco's new Director of Athletics on Aug. 31, was introduced publicly to the media and Dons faithful on Monday afternoon at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center. Williams comes to the Hilltop with a wealth of...
OAKLAND, CA
usfdons.com

Waltz Earns Second Defensive Player of the Week Honor

SAN MATEO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference officially announced their Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 26. Eric Waltz, a junior goalkeeper for the Dons, was selected as this week's winner as the San Jose native has now earned the honor twice this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

USF Heads East To Co-Host Tournament With Howard

POTOMAC, MD – Following their tournament in New Mexico, the University of San Francisco men's golf team will head east to the Washington D.C. area as the Dons will co-host the Howard/USF Intercollegiate at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm on Monday and Tuesday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION:. Dates: Monday, Sept. 26...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

Dons Battle Until Final Whistle Against Falcons

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Competing in their final non-conference match of the year, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team (6-1-2) battled until the final whistle on Sunday afternoon, but ultimately fell short against Air Force (1-4-2) in a tight battle at Negoesco Stadium. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy