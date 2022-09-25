Read full article on original website
Related
Some residents in Spartanburg take fate of community into their own hands
Some Spartanburg residents are taking the fate of their community into their own hands.
towncarolina.com
Photos: UofSC School of Medicine Greenville Gala
The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville celebrated ten years with a gala at Huguenot Mill and Loft. Community leaders and executives from the school and partner institutions gathered for cocktail hour, followed by a program featuring remarks from UofSC President Michael Amiridis, Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Halla, and School of Medicine Greenville Dean Marjorie Jenkins.
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on new $13M Greenville County Schools facility
Work has begun on a nearly $13 million innovation center with Greenville County Schools. The $12.7 million Career and Technical Education Innovation Center will be located on the Roper Mountain Science Center campus, and was "created to house future-focused, innovative programs that have a growing presence in Greenville County,” according to a post on the district’s website.
wspa.com
Upstate school district mourns death of longtime bus driver
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District One announced on Tuesday the passing of longtime bus driver Lynn Pittman. Pittman started driving buses for the district in 1978 and in 2019 was honored for logging over one million miles. A majority of the miles were spent on the special needs bus route, the school district said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getnews.info
HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App
Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
FOX Carolina
Library board chair says they’re ‘not here to promote LGBTQ things’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Library was anything but quiet Monday. As calls to challenge books around the country grow, multiple employees and members of the public called upon the Board of Trustees to take a hard stance against efforts to restrict reading material. “We want to know that...
WYFF4.com
Greenville doctors concerned over rise in pediatric Delta 8 overdoses
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville Prisma Health doctors say they're seeing a concerning rise in pediatric emergency room patients from Delta 8 overdoses. Delta 8 and Delta 9 are derived from hemp and contain THC. Adults use it for sleep or relaxation purposes. "A sense of euphoria and kind of...
Spartanburg Regional to host job fair in Greenville
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a job fair Tuesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wspa.com
Police: Person wanted for financial fraud in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud. The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville. The suspect is believed...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for missing teenager from Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for 16-year-old Jaylne Fox, a missing teenager from Asheville. Officers described Fox as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 110 pounds. They added that she usually wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair the last time she was last seen.
techaiapp.com
[Vid] FALL for Greenville: A Weekend of Flavor and More to Explore – Pursuitist
Greenville, South Carolina gears up each October for its annual weekend full of flavor and fun — Fall for Greenville — which includes multiple days and nights of tastings, drinks, and musical performances, and the 41st iteration of the gourmet event will be taking place October 14-16, 2022 in the heart of Greenville’s downtown.
1 shot in fight at Greenville Co. home
One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
wspa.com
Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County. “This is the future, so digital assets are going to be a part of our lives going forward and it’s great that we’re on the leading edge,” said U.S. Representative William Timmons.
DOJ: Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in SC history
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
wspa.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night in the River Arts District of Asheville. Police said the armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at a parking lot in the 100 block of Bartlett Street. The victim told Asheville Police that a man approached...
my40.tv
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
The Post and Courier
Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
Comments / 0