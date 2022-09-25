ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

Related
towncarolina.com

Photos: UofSC School of Medicine Greenville Gala

The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville celebrated ten years with a gala at Huguenot Mill and Loft. Community leaders and executives from the school and partner institutions gathered for cocktail hour, followed by a program featuring remarks from UofSC President Michael Amiridis, Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Halla, and School of Medicine Greenville Dean Marjorie Jenkins.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on new $13M Greenville County Schools facility

Work has begun on a nearly $13 million innovation center with Greenville County Schools. The $12.7 million Career and Technical Education Innovation Center will be located on the Roper Mountain Science Center campus, and was "created to house future-focused, innovative programs that have a growing presence in Greenville County,” according to a post on the district’s website.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Upstate school district mourns death of longtime bus driver

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District One announced on Tuesday the passing of longtime bus driver Lynn Pittman. Pittman started driving buses for the district in 1978 and in 2019 was honored for logging over one million miles. A majority of the miles were spent on the special needs bus route, the school district said.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Education
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Minnesota State
Spartanburg, SC
Government
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Lunch#School Education#Power Lunch#College#Gettys Broome High School#Broome
wspa.com

Police: Person wanted for financial fraud in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud. The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville. The suspect is believed...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for missing teenager from Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for 16-year-old Jaylne Fox, a missing teenager from Asheville. Officers described Fox as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 110 pounds. They added that she usually wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair the last time she was last seen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police locate woman believed to be homeless

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a woman who has not been seen in over a week and a half has been found. 31-year-old Amanda Cain was reported missing on Sept. 16 and last known to be in Greenville, according to police. Cain is described as...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County. “This is the future, so digital assets are going to be a part of our lives going forward and it’s great that we’re on the leading edge,” said U.S. Representative William Timmons.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night in the River Arts District of Asheville. Police said the armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at a parking lot in the 100 block of Bartlett Street. The victim told Asheville Police that a man approached...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy