ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler

What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
GOLF
Golf.com

Those LIV absentees? Turns out this Presidents Cup thrived without them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather changed. The climate, too. Forget the thermometer. On Monday, a worker alongside the 15th tee at Quail Hollow gave an early fall Southeast weather report to an out-of-towner, who said the afternoon was “warm.” No, no. “This morning was warm,” he said. “This? This is hot.” Indeed. Especially in the no-shade spots, like the 2,500-seat buildout they constructed this week around the 1st hole. By the Presidents Cup third pairing on Thursday, the bleachers were two-thirds empty.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
golfmagic.com

Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies

After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy