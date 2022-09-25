Read full article on original website
'I was pretty pissed off': Justin Thomas responds to Si Woo Kim shushing the crowd at the 2022 Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Justin Thomas and Si Woo Kim went out first in the Sunday singles matches at the 2022 Presidents Cup, and the pair of The Players champions didn’t disappoint. Thomas held a 2-up lead at the turn but started to leak a little oil on the...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Our grades for all 24 players, from an A+ for Spieth to an F for Scheffler
What was predicted came to fruition, the Americans defeating the Internationals by five points at the 2022 Presidents Cup. How it played out … well, that didn’t necessarily follow the script. On the verge of being blownout heading into the third session, the Internationals responded to an 8-2 deficit with vigor by winning Saturday 5 to 3 to make Sunday worth watching. But an early International push was squashed by the United States and the issue was never truly in doubt, giving the Americans their ninth straight victory in this event.
Presidents Cup 2022: Jordan Spieth leads Team USA to 9th straight win
American dominance in the Presidents Cup continues. Team USA rolled to an early win over the International Team on Sunday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, marking their ninth-straight win at the biennial event. The Americans now hold a 12-1-1 overall record, and have never lost in the United States.
Golf.com
Those LIV absentees? Turns out this Presidents Cup thrived without them
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The weather changed. The climate, too. Forget the thermometer. On Monday, a worker alongside the 15th tee at Quail Hollow gave an early fall Southeast weather report to an out-of-towner, who said the afternoon was “warm.” No, no. “This morning was warm,” he said. “This? This is hot.” Indeed. Especially in the no-shade spots, like the 2,500-seat buildout they constructed this week around the 1st hole. By the Presidents Cup third pairing on Thursday, the bleachers were two-thirds empty.
GolfWRX
‘Intentional grounding?’ – Marshal at the Presidents Cup gets more than a little carried away
If you’re going to do a job, do it well or not at all. Becoming a marshal for a professional golf tournament may well just involve holding up the ‘Quiet Please’ paddles on the tee, or you may be called into action, requiring a lot more responsibility.
NFL・
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama's caddie has body signed by US Presidents Cup caddies
After the USA won their ninth Presidents Cup in a row on Sunday, a party was promised by Kevin Kisner in the post-tournament press conference. It appears this was delivered. On Monday morning, Max Homa put out a very clear tweet saying, "I am unwell." The PGA Tour also tweeted footage of Jordan Spieth having a dance with both hands full of beer cans and champagne.
'The Best Week I Could Ever Imagine': Max Homa Soaks It in at Presidents Cup
The 16th-ranked player in the world went 4-0 as a rookie at Quail Hollow, capped with a win in singles over another budding superstar, Tom Kim.
Golf.com
30 Presidents Cup observations: Is Tom Kim … the next Rory McIlroy? And more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every pro knows Sam Reeves. And Sam Reeves knows every pro. Jordan Spieth smiles in his direction. Billy Horschel shouts his way as he walks across the Quail Hollow range. “Heyyyy, Sam-bo!”. On and on from the Americans at the Presidents Cup. Of course, had he...
