Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
Football scores a Huge Comeback Win
Fairmont, W. Va, -- Fairmont State Football had an epic come from behind win over UNC Pembroke. It was a beautiful day for a Homecoming football game and the fans left happy as your Fighting Falcons won 25-23. UNC Pembroke opened the scoring and took an early 7-0 lead. Fairmont...
Fairmont State Sweeps MEC Cross Country Honors
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Following first place finishes at the Roaring Lions Invitational at Penn State Fayette on Saturday, a pair of Fairmont State runners swept the Mountain East Conference Cross Country honors for week four of the 2022 season. The Mountain East Conference Runner of the Week awards are...
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
Shelley Moore Capito visits University High School
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Shelley Moore Capito visited University High School Sunday for their academy day. Academy Day is a day where high school students can meet with branches of the military to get information from them. Shelly Moore Capito explains what students can get from the academy day when...
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
Bridgeport designated “StormReady” ahead of Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hurricane Ian is roaring towards Florida and the effects of it, while diminished are likely to be felt here in North-Central West Virginia. It comes as the city of Bridgeport was just awarded a special designation. 5′s John Blashke explains. For the past year Bridgeport...
Balloons Over Morgantown flying this weekend
Waltzing Matilda, Snap Dazzle, Gooney Bird, Fun One II, Mountain Momma — these are just a few of the 17 hot air balloons from seven different states that you might see flying across the sk. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
Dreams come true; new WVU Children’s Hospital ready for patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new era in medical care begins in Morgantown with the opening of the WVU Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed facility will bring a new level of care and medical resources to seriously injured or ill kids. “I don’t know that we could do anything more...
West Virginia Diabetic Walk for Wellness held for the 5th year
For the 5th year, the West Virginia Diabetic Walk For Wellness was hosted by Webster Insurance Agency at the Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport.
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
