Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: concern QB has tendon and/or ligament damage
There is concern that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage in a loss to Baltimore. He had X-rays after the game that were negative but is set to have more imaging done on his leg. (Mike Giardi on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones suffered the injury late in the Patriots...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 4)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com
Dalvin Cook dealing with dislocated shoulder, hopeful to play Week 4
Dalvin Cook is dealing with a dislocated shoulder that he suffered in Week 3. The star running back has an unrepaired labral tear and was not wearing a harness. The hope is he will be able to wear a harness and play in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter )
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
David Montgomery (ankle/knee) doubtful to return Sunday
Montgomery was rolled up on before being able to walk off the field on his own power. Khalil Herbert has taken over at running back for the Bears and would see additional touches going forward if Montgomery is forced to miss time.
fantasypros.com
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Christian McCaffrey, Khalil Herbert
The NFL season’s unrelenting undertow has us descending into the deep, frigid waters toward bye weeks and international games. Our fantasy football hopes and dreams have already crashed against the rocks of injuries and incompetent coaching. There are surprising teams, whether on the ascent or drowning, with players often...
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Risers: Jalen Hurts, Khalil Herbert, Romeo Doubs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at some players who saw an increase in perceived value during Week 3 of the fantasy football season, along with how to approach the player in your league. Olave has commanded 26 targets across the last two weeks, tied for the most in the league with Stefon Diggs and Marquise Brown. On Sunday, he turned 13 targets into nine catches for 147 yards and 23.7 PPR points, sixth most among all wide receivers. The rookie’s strong performance was aided by early exits from both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, but Olave’s involvement in the passing attack topped those two before their departures. In the short term, it’s tough to trust Winston and the Saints’ offense while the long-term outlook is a cloudy one, but Olave looks the part of a go-to player.
fantasypros.com
Raiders D/ST allows three TDs to Titans in Week 3
The Raiders' defense allowed 24 points and 361 yards to a Titans offense that has struggled this year. The unit added one sack and one interception in the loss. Besides a Maxx Crosby sack and an interception by Duron Harmon, the Raiders' defense did little to help fantasy managers in Week 3. The defense faces another struggling offense next week when the Broncos come to town, but there are probably better options for fantasy.
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) to miss multiple games, surgery an option
Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He is likely to miss multiple games, and Jones and the Patriots are discussing his options. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Jones out...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Running Backs to Stash (Week 4)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
fantasypros.com
Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday
Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift suffers sprained shoulder in Lions loss Sunday
D'Andre Swift reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder in the Lions loss to the Vikings on Sunday and per Tom Pelissero on twitter the injury is not expected to need surgery, however he may miss some time. (Tom Pelissero on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift had a rather subpar fantasy line coming...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Justin Jefferson unproductive in Week 3 win
The young superstar wideout failed to produce a superstar-level stat line for the second straight week. Detroit double-covered him on many plays, which freed other receivers who had much better games. Jefferson remains an elite receiver capable of massive games at any time, and he will try to get back on track next week when Minnesota takes on New Orleans in London for Week 4.
fantasypros.com
Titans D/ST unspectacular in Week 3 win
The Titans D/ST was solid but unspectacular Sunday, recording one sack and one interception while also allowing 22 points in a Week 3 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans D/ST has played fairly solid from a pure football perspective outside of a blowout loss to the loaded Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, it has not resulted in many turnovers forced or sacks to this point. They might be worth a gamble against an underwhelming Indianapolis offense in a Week 4 road matchup, just temper your expectations.
fantasypros.com
Joey Bosa (groin) questionable to return in Week 3
Bosa remained on the ground after a play early in Chargers’ game with Jacksonville. He immediately headed to the locker room. We will provide more information on Bosa’s status as it becomes available.
fantasypros.com
Philadelphia Eagles D/ST feasts on Commanders’ offense in Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles D/ST allowed eight points, tallied nine sacks, four passes defensed, and one fumble recovery in a win over the Commanders in Week 3. The Eagles defense put together an amazing effort against their former quarterback Carson Wentz. The defense was swarming the entire game, sacking him nine times and tallying 17 quarter back hits. The Eagles welcome a much improved Jacksonville offense to town in Week 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Xavier Rhodes signs with the Buffalo Bills
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to help fill the holes in their injury-riddled defense. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Bills were without three Pro Bowl-caliber defenders in CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in...
fantasypros.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) officially active vs. Cowboys
Kayvon will make his NFL debut in a divisional rivalry game on Monday Night Football. An explosive, bendy pass rusher with an excellent first step, Thibodeaux can make an impact, even if he sees limited snaps. The main knock against him coming out of college was a hot and cold motor, so hopefully, some sort of rotation will upset him enough to lock him in on a snap-by-snap basis. Thibodeaux is a low-floor DL3 option for Week 3, albeit one with significant upside.
fantasypros.com
Dak Prescott not expected to play Week 4, has outside chance for Week 5
Dak Prescott had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired thumb and is not expected to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 4. As of right now, he is expected to be out again for the Cowboys' game against the Commanders. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. There is optimism that Prescott...
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers throws for 255 yards and two scores in Week 3
Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of his 35 passes for 255 yards. He threw two first-half touchdown passes, one to Romeo Doubs and the other to Allen Lazard. He did throw one interception in the 14-12 win over the Buccaneers. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers' offense came out hot scoring on their...
Comments / 0