Read full article on original website
Related
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
simphome.com
Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good
There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
architecturaldigest.com
How to Clean Carpet and Get Rid of Stains, Smells, and Other Messes
Beautiful wall-to-wall carpet can look modern, as well as do its duty of adding warmth, texture, and reducing noise. Knowing how to clean carpet well—and keep it clean—is an essential skill that every homeowner should have. No need to live with dull discoloration in high-traffic areas, tough stains, and other messes. You’ve got plenty of cleaning products to ensure that your carpet and area rugs remain as plush as ever. And if you think a vacuum is the only carpet cleaning tool to get the job done, think again.
A guide to getting a lash lift — the low maintenance trick to bigger eyes
Here's exactly what to expect when you get a lash lift — how long it will last, the cost, and how to care for your lashes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
A Doula’s Guide to Packing Your Hospital Bag
As a labor doula who has helped many people carry their hospital bags into their birthing room, I thought I would share some of my favorite ideas for packing your “go-bag”. There’s a balance between having some great items without overpacking. Hopefully this list will give you a starting point!
Pampered Pit Bull's Adorable Grooming Routine Melts Hearts Online
A pampered pit bull has warmed hearts online for his obvious love of being groomed, as he contently accepts his fur being brushed, his nails cut and even his paws moisturized. Pit bull Sebastian has captured the hearts of millions online with over 3.5 million followers, but it's his intense grooming routine that has gone viral this time.
PETS・
momcollective.com
When “Mommy Pooch” Gets Severe: My Journey to Repair My Diastasis Recti
If you are a woman who has given birth, you have probably at some point after childbirth been asked the dreaded question, “So, when are you due?”. Hopefully it only happened to you in the early stages post-pregnancy. For me, I had become used to that question popping up...
How to Sort Through and Get Rid of Your Paper Clutter For Good
Stephanie is a writer, editor, and full-time dog petter. As Apartment Therapy’s Cleaning & Organizing Editor, she covers all the ways to make your home sparkle with decluttering tricks, cleaning tips, and organizational hacks. Stephanie holds degrees in English and journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She lives in Hawaiʻi with her husband and dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How To Get Rid Of Neck Fat Once And For All
One of the truths about having a kid — other than the fact that you never have time to exercise — is that you’re always looking down: Looking down to help those little feet navigate the stairs. Looking down to be sure there are no toys about to be squashed as you walk across the living room. Looking down to kiss that small head goodnight. And the trouble with looking down is that every time you do, it’s a reminder of the layers of fat accumulating around your neck.
Essence
Simplify Your Home
Let’s face it, the older we get the more complex life becomes. From motherhood, working professionals or just the everyday hustle and bustle, we get busier and busier as the days go by. Mother, Entrepreneur & Content Creator, Rosalynn Daniels knows it all too well herself, and has made it her mission to make her busy life as simple as possible.
momcollective.com
Being Induced: The Good, The Bad, and The Scary
Just over three years ago, I was induced at 39 weeks for my first birth and baby. Halfway through my pregnancy, my doctors informed me that I would need to be induced. My son had been diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) which was scary to receive as a diagnosis and even scarier to read about online. My doctor promptly informed me that I would need extra ultrasounds and that I would be induced.
Finally, There's a Retinol Alternative That Reduces Fine Lines Without Irritation — Shoppers Say It Works in Two Weeks
A good retinol alternative can be very hard to come by. There are many reasons out there to not want to work retinol into your skincare routine — maybe you’re pregnant, maybe you’ve got super sensitive skin or maybe you just don’t have to worry about the amount of hydration (and sunscreen) involved in using this product. Luckily for you, TULA has a well-rated retinol alternative serum called the Wrinkle Treatment Drops. These Drops are a dry oil serum that is made up of a blend of botanical retinol alternatives: Bakuchiol, stevia and alfalfa sprouts. These three ingredients work together to...
womenfitness.net
Common Myths About Cellulite
The term cellulite comes from the word cell. It is a spelling of cellulitis, which means inflammation of the cells. Cellulitis is a serious medical condition caused by a bacterial infection in the subcutaneous layers of the skin. It is the dimpled appearance on the surface of the skin that is often described as “cottage cheese” or an “orange peel”, and is most common among women, especially on the thighs and buttocks.
Comments / 0