BBC

Hilaree Nelson: US mountaineer missing after 'skiing into crevasse'

Rescuers in Nepal are searching for the famed US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson after she went missing on the world's eighth tallest mountain. Ms Nelson reportedly fell into a deep crevasse during a ski descent on Monday. The North Face-sponsored athlete had earlier reached the summit of Mount Manaslu in Nepal...
The Independent

Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal

The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson's body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search. Also on Monday, an...
Whiskey Riff

California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail

Too close for comfort. A California hiker came face to face with a bear this past week… and I mean FACE TO FACE. So close, she could get a whiff of the bear’s breath. Lucky for her, this bear’s wasn’t looking to savor some fresh meat. According to ABC 7, Victoria Pham was hiking along the Mount Wilson Hiking Trail in Sierra Madre, California, when a number of other hikers warned her about an animal on the trail. She ignored […] The post California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
msn.com

Hiker Gets a Welcome and Adorable Surprise on a Trail in Iceland

Iceland is renowned worldwide for its unmatched beauty. Its wild volcanoes, rolling green hills, steaming hot springs and gorgeous seascapes make it a place like no other. Many hikers travel to Iceland to climb its unique mountains and cliffs and get a taste of the country's unparalleled natural beauty. Of...
CNN

The man who knows every sand dune in the desert

Salam Almazrouei grew up in the Empty Quarter maze of sand dunes on Abu Dhabi's border with Saudi Arabia. Now he's sharing his desert knowledge with visitors to a luxury glamping site like no other.
