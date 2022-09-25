Read full article on original website
Second Hiker This Week Plunges to Her Death from Colorado Mountaintop
Just days after a hiker fell to their death from a mountain in Colorado, another hiker died after plummeting from the same cliff. According to the rescue team, the most recent victim died after plunging several hundred feet from Blanca Peak on Wednesday. The victim has yet to be identified.
BBC
Hilaree Nelson: US mountaineer missing after 'skiing into crevasse'
Rescuers in Nepal are searching for the famed US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson after she went missing on the world's eighth tallest mountain. Ms Nelson reportedly fell into a deep crevasse during a ski descent on Monday. The North Face-sponsored athlete had earlier reached the summit of Mount Manaslu in Nepal...
Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal
The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson's body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search. Also on Monday, an...
Famed American ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson missing after falling near peak of world's eighth-highest mountain in Nepal
Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell near the peak of the world's eighth-highest mountain. Also Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others. Hilaree Nelson,...
California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail
Too close for comfort. A California hiker came face to face with a bear this past week… and I mean FACE TO FACE. So close, she could get a whiff of the bear’s breath. Lucky for her, this bear’s wasn’t looking to savor some fresh meat. According to ABC 7, Victoria Pham was hiking along the Mount Wilson Hiking Trail in Sierra Madre, California, when a number of other hikers warned her about an animal on the trail. She ignored […] The post California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
msn.com
Hiker Gets a Welcome and Adorable Surprise on a Trail in Iceland
Iceland is renowned worldwide for its unmatched beauty. Its wild volcanoes, rolling green hills, steaming hot springs and gorgeous seascapes make it a place like no other. Many hikers travel to Iceland to climb its unique mountains and cliffs and get a taste of the country's unparalleled natural beauty. Of...
American ski mountaineer and former NatGeo Adventurer of the Year missing in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, a well-known U.S. ski climber, went missing on Monday in Nepal while skiing down Mount Manaslu with her partner Jim Morrison. According to authorities, Nelson fell from the 26,755-foot summit.
