Moorhead, MN

Bruer and Thompson Named MSUM Athletes of the Week Presented by Buffalo Wild Wings

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Junior cross country runner Braxton Bruer and junior volleyball player Tori Thompson and have been named the Minnesota State University Moorhead Athletes of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings for the week of Sept. 19-25. MSUM cross country teams competed at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday in Minneapolis, Minn. The Dragon men finished in 15th place with 434 points and were led by Bruer who placed 57th in a time of 26:40.2.
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul

Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
Minnesota will be part of $90 million effort to fight infectious disease threats

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is getting $18 million to improve its handling of microbial public health threats. The money from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) is a five-year award for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, and the Mayo Clinic. The partnership will aim to help Minnesota detect more pathogens, and detect them sooner, by developing new sequencing tools, improved workflows, and other technologies.
It's Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota

Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
Warmer-Than-Normal October For Minnesota

A warmer-than-normal October is forecast for all of Minnesota. The National Weather Service’s October outlook shows the entire state has a 40 to 50-percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Most of Minnesota has about equal chances for above or below normal precipitation. Related Posts. 25 Years Ago: Bob...
Memorial service for fallen Minnesota firefighters honors their service

Eleven columns representing firefighters who died in the line of duty were added to the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial at a ceremony Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. Located near the Minnesota State Capitol, the memorial honors the 241 Minnesota firefighters who’ve died on the job since 1881. Gov. Tim...
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
Cook County, MN

