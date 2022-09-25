Read full article on original website
msumdragons.com
Bruer and Thompson Named MSUM Athletes of the Week Presented by Buffalo Wild Wings
MOORHEAD, Minn. – Junior cross country runner Braxton Bruer and junior volleyball player Tori Thompson and have been named the Minnesota State University Moorhead Athletes of the Week presented by Buffalo Wild Wings for the week of Sept. 19-25. MSUM cross country teams competed at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday in Minneapolis, Minn. The Dragon men finished in 15th place with 434 points and were led by Bruer who placed 57th in a time of 26:40.2.
Why the Gophers aren't higher than 21 in the AP Top 25
Minnesota has entered the top 25 for the first time this season.
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
Castle On The St. Croix River Hits The Market In Minnesota
All I can say about this one is WOW! A castle has hit the market in Minnesota and as if that wasn't amazing enough, it also sits right along the St. Croix. It's a home fit for a queen or a king. This is one of many unique listings to...
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul
Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
KIMT
Minnesota will be part of $90 million effort to fight infectious disease threats
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is getting $18 million to improve its handling of microbial public health threats. The money from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) is a five-year award for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, and the Mayo Clinic. The partnership will aim to help Minnesota detect more pathogens, and detect them sooner, by developing new sequencing tools, improved workflows, and other technologies.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Community effort saved this Stillwater lake; Why it won't be the last success story
STILLWATER, Minn. — For decades, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has tracked the health of our waterways and the yearly results can often be discouraging. Nearly 3,000 lakes and rivers in Minnesota are on the 2022 Impaired Waters List. But this year there were also signs of hope. More...
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2021 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
kxlp941.com
Warmer-Than-Normal October For Minnesota
A warmer-than-normal October is forecast for all of Minnesota. The National Weather Service’s October outlook shows the entire state has a 40 to 50-percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Most of Minnesota has about equal chances for above or below normal precipitation. Related Posts. 25 Years Ago: Bob...
mprnews.org
Memorial service for fallen Minnesota firefighters honors their service
Eleven columns representing firefighters who died in the line of duty were added to the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial at a ceremony Sunday afternoon in St. Paul. Located near the Minnesota State Capitol, the memorial honors the 241 Minnesota firefighters who’ve died on the job since 1881. Gov. Tim...
valleynewslive.com
Ten MN service providers to share $2.9M to support people with disabilities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new round of state grants will go forward over the next two years across Minnesota to support people with disabilities. According to Minnesota Department of Human Services, ten service providers will share approximately $2.9 million to support people with disabilities to live and engage with others in their communities and access better employment opportunities.
redlakenationnews.com
Students, educators say cultural competency is key as Minnesota considers new teacher requirements
Landon Nelson knows which teachers approve of their LGBTQ students' sexual orientation and which ones don't. The 15-year-old Annandale High School sophomore says he feels comfortable and more easily engaged in his art, English and Spanish classes. "Anytime I'm in their class, I feel like I can talk to them,"...
Crisp & Green owner launches new chain, with 12 Twin Cities locations planned
The Minnesota company behind the restaurants Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade is launching yet another franchise restaurant chain. Steele Brands announced Paco & Lime will be opening in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis in December, next to the existing Stalk & Spade in the Duffey building at 528 N. Washington Ave.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season
(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
Minnesota Ski Resort Has Gondola Rides for Fall Color Hunters
Looking for a way to up your Minnesota fall color leaf hunting game? How about a gondola ride to the top of some of the state's highest elevations along the North Shore?. Minnesota's Lake Superior North Shore has been rated as one of the nation's top spots for fall colors. You can read more about that HERE.
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Whoops, Minnesota Could Be Collecting More Money From THC Edibles
Now more than ever there are lots of different ways Minnesota residents can legally purchase THC products whether, in gummy form, liquid, and now seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts in food and drinks. Every time someone buys a THC product whether...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
boreal.org
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota
Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
