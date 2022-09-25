It's time for another game week as Rutgers football is a third of the way through its 2022 schedule. Next up for the Scarlet Knights is perhaps the most daunting task of the season. Rutgers will travel to Columbus to take on No.3 Ohio State on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 52-21 dismantling of Wisconsin while Rutgers fell to Iowa, 27-10, over the weekend. Looking ahead to this weekend, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium to hold his weekly press conference inside the Hale Center today. e started things off by updating the status of injured quarterbacks Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO