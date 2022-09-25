Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry get positive updates after injury scares vs. Panthers
Things haven’t gone great on offense for the New Orleans Saints to start the 2022 season. Their offense has been beat up from the get go, and it looked like things were set to get even worse after both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry picked up injuries in their Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Yardbarker
The Carolina Panthers Saved Their Season In Week 3
The Carolina Panthers looked like one of these worst teams in the NFL through two weeks. In a Week 3 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints, it seemed another loss was inevitable. Coming into this game the Panthers were on a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.
Locker Talk: Panthers Players Discuss Win Over Saints
Postgame quotes from the Carolina Panthers locker room.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+
Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
Josh Heupel gives Cedric Tillman, Warren Burrell injury updates for Tennessee football
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said he is "hopeful" injured wide receiver Cedric Tillman could play against LSU after an off week. "Obviously we're a long ways away from game time," Heupel said. "We're hopeful that (Tillman) will continue to make progress and be available when we go down there." Heupel had a similar response...
Yardbarker
Panthers Promote DT Daviyon Nixon
Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose. He was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts....
WTOK-TV
MAIS set to host first All Star Volleyball game this year
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools will host the first All Star Volleyball game this year following the MAIS state championship games. The volleyball tournament will be held at the end of the season at Jackson Academy on October 20th. It is a senior only tournament...
Comments / 0