New Orleans, LA

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Carolina Panthers Saved Their Season In Week 3

The Carolina Panthers looked like one of these worst teams in the NFL through two weeks. In a Week 3 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints, it seemed another loss was inevitable. Coming into this game the Panthers were on a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS VS. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS FROM LONDON EXCLUSIVELY ON NFL NETWORK & NFL+

Vikings-Saints Sunday at 9:30 AM ET EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network & NFL+. Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin & Jamie Erdahl on the Call. The NFL returns to London with quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings facing quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 2 at 9:30 AM ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium EXCLUSIVELY on NFL Network and NFL+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Panthers Promote DT Daviyon Nixon

Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose. He was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts....
CHARLOTTE, NC
MAIS set to host first All Star Volleyball game this year

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools will host the first All Star Volleyball game this year following the MAIS state championship games. The volleyball tournament will be held at the end of the season at Jackson Academy on October 20th. It is a senior only tournament...
JACKSON, MS

