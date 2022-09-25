ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

DeVonta Smith, Defense Shine, as Eagles Open 24-0 Halftime Lead

LANDOVER, Md. – The Eagles made life difficult for Carson Wentz in his first game against the team that drafted him second overall in 2016, sacking him six times, while DeVonta Smith tortured the Washington defense, setting a new career-high with 156 yards and a touchdown. His seven receptions...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Eagles hilariously troll Commanders after dominating them

There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles dominated the second and took a 24-0 lead at halftime. Washington did trim the gap some in the fourth quarter but Philadelphia won convincingly, 24-8. When the game was over, the Eagles beat their NFC East rivals again — this time on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?

After taking down the Seattle Seahawks for their first win of the season, Arthur Smith’s team stayed put in Sports Illustrated’s most recent NFL Power Rankings. Now in a three-way tie with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South at 1-2, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at 1:00pm.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after dominating Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles dominated the Commanders, took over their stadium and will enter Week 4 with a perfect 3-0 record. The Eagles won 24-8 on Sunday afternoon at FedExField and it wasn’t really that close. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 22/35,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Hurts, undefeated Eagles looking dominant three games in

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts bounded off Washington’s field and waved his arms while the Eagles fans who turned the stadium into a South Philly pep rally chanted “MVP! MVP!”. Too soon? No way. Through three games, three wins and a sharp rise in Philadelphia’s most popular...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Week 4 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Welcome to this week's wide receiver rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable WRs from this Week 4 list. After missing last week’s game with a knee issue, Meyers may sit out in his matchup against the Packers. I gave him almost full projections until New England releases their practice reports this week.
Daily Free Press

4th and Inches: Eagles spoil revenge and an AFC East thriller

Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz played against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the first time since his departure in 2021. The divorce between Wentz and the Eagles was anything but pretty. So when the Commanders were scheduled to play Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2022-23 season, all eyes were on Wentz as he faced off against his former team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery

View the original article to see embedded media. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 14 after knee pain revealed a small tear in his meniscus. And on Tuesday, he told reporters that he will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles on Wednesday and his return to the court doesn’t seem close.
CHICAGO, IL
#Washington Commanders#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#New York Giants

