Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Rihanna: Justin Bieber and Katy Perry among celebs sharing stunned reactions to Super Bowl headline news
Celebrities from across the world of music have reacted to the news that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl next year. On Sunday night (25 September), the singer announced via Instagram that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The...
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
Rihanna's Colin Kaepernick Comments Resurface Amid NFL News: 'Hypocritical'
The singer once said she turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show because she "couldn't be a sellout."
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Party in New York Amid Super Bowl Halftime Announcement
The couple looked smitten one day before the NFL broke the news of her performance.
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
‘Have fun’: Dr. Dre gives Rihanna some advice ahead of 2023 Super Bowl halftime show
Super Bowl LVI halftime show headliner and self-proclaimed Rihanna “super-fan” Dr. Dre “can’t wait to see” what the “Umbrella” artist has in store for next year’s event. During a radio interview Sunday with Apple Music 1, the “Next Episode” rapper offered some...
5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances
Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl and we can't help but think about her best performances.
Thanks to Rihanna, Demand for Super Bowl LVIII 2023 Tickets Increases by 9,900%
Sunday night Rihanna fans were blessed with a surprise announcement years in the making. With a caption-less post of her arm holding a football the news was clear. Riri was coming to the Super Bowl, marking her first live performance in over five years. Whether or not the half-time performance...
Hollywood Minute: Rihanna To Perform At Super Bowl
Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner, and James Cameron talks about ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news
While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
