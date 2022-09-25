Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO