ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northfortynews

Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership

Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s Most Expensive Neighborhood

Boulder, Colorado has many lovely neighborhoods spread throughout the city. It has some of the most affluent and expensive neighborhoods in the country. According to zerodown.com, Chautauqua is the most expensive neighborhood on the list, with a median home price of $2,150,056 and a median rent of $1,940. Chautauqua ranks first among all Boulder neighborhoods in terms of home price growth over the last three years.
BOULDER, CO
milehighcre.com

1,800 Residential Units Proposed for 74-Acre Site Near DIA

A development proposal for approximately 1,800 units of rental apartments and townhomes and up to 50,000 square feet of retail/commercial is currently under review for a 74+/- acre parcel of land in the airport submarket. According to a Large Development Review Application submitted on September 21 by Norris Design, Denver SPUR project will feature a variety of complementary residential and commercial uses, as well as parks and open space at the southwest corner of 56th Avenue and Telluride Street.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Real Estate
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Tom's Diner to reopen as Tom's Starlight on Wednesday

DENVER — After months of construction, the restaurant formerly known as Tom’s Diner is ready for its next 1970s Palm Springs-inspired era as Tom’s Starlight. Tom’s Starlight is officially opening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 601 E. Colfax Ave., according to owner and operator Tom Messina, and he’s excited to welcome longtime Denver customers to the property’s newly renovated indoor and outdoor space.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Home Buying And Selling
ESPN Western Colorado

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver

Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs

When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CU Boulder News & Events

CU Boulder begins design on first of 2 new residential buildings

CU Boulder has begun design on the first of two new on-campus apartment-style residential buildings slated for the area of Main Campus north of Boulder Creek. The two buildings would house approximately 400 students each and allow for existing aging residence halls to undergo renovations while also targeting graduate and upper-division undergraduate students.
BOULDER, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Colorado State Cash Back Of $750

Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

Boulder County’s Top Location for Leaf-Peeping

Aspens will turn gold at elevations ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 feet above sea level beginning in mid-September. Later in the season, from October to mid-November, the foothills are ablaze with color. If you’re looking for a place to see the aspens change colors, Boulder County has plenty of options....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy