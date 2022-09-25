Read full article on original website
Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo charter founder profits from taxpayer moneySuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Moderno Porcelain Works opens first Denver showroomMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750Cadrene HeslopColorado State
Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership
Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
Boulder’s Most Expensive Neighborhood
Boulder, Colorado has many lovely neighborhoods spread throughout the city. It has some of the most affluent and expensive neighborhoods in the country. According to zerodown.com, Chautauqua is the most expensive neighborhood on the list, with a median home price of $2,150,056 and a median rent of $1,940. Chautauqua ranks first among all Boulder neighborhoods in terms of home price growth over the last three years.
milehighcre.com
1,800 Residential Units Proposed for 74-Acre Site Near DIA
A development proposal for approximately 1,800 units of rental apartments and townhomes and up to 50,000 square feet of retail/commercial is currently under review for a 74+/- acre parcel of land in the airport submarket. According to a Large Development Review Application submitted on September 21 by Norris Design, Denver SPUR project will feature a variety of complementary residential and commercial uses, as well as parks and open space at the southwest corner of 56th Avenue and Telluride Street.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace
For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Tom's Diner to reopen as Tom's Starlight on Wednesday
DENVER — After months of construction, the restaurant formerly known as Tom’s Diner is ready for its next 1970s Palm Springs-inspired era as Tom’s Starlight. Tom’s Starlight is officially opening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 601 E. Colfax Ave., according to owner and operator Tom Messina, and he’s excited to welcome longtime Denver customers to the property’s newly renovated indoor and outdoor space.
Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Thrillist
The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver
Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused
The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
Westword
Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs
When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
CU Boulder begins design on first of 2 new residential buildings
CU Boulder has begun design on the first of two new on-campus apartment-style residential buildings slated for the area of Main Campus north of Boulder Creek. The two buildings would house approximately 400 students each and allow for existing aging residence halls to undergo renovations while also targeting graduate and upper-division undergraduate students.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder County’s Top Location for Leaf-Peeping
Aspens will turn gold at elevations ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 feet above sea level beginning in mid-September. Later in the season, from October to mid-November, the foothills are ablaze with color. If you’re looking for a place to see the aspens change colors, Boulder County has plenty of options....
Bonannos Buy Property That Houses Four of Their Restaurants
Last week, Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno closed on the deal that would make them the owners of the three buildings that house their Mizuna, Luca, Lou’s Food Bar, and Vesper Lounge
Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ
Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
'Sophisticated' explosive device found at Colorado grocery store
According to the Littleton Police Department, a report of a possible explosive device behind the Safeway grocery story at 181 West Mineral Avenue was received today at about 12:36 PM. The Littleton Police Department, along with the Arapahoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad, investigated the claim and determined that the device was indeed an explosive.
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Colorado
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
