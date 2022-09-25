Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Rihanna: Justin Bieber and Katy Perry among celebs sharing stunned reactions to Super Bowl headline news
Celebrities from across the world of music have reacted to the news that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl next year. On Sunday night (25 September), the singer announced via Instagram that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The...
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl
A slew of internet users slammed Rihanna for doubling back on her solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. The post Kaepernick Supporters Shade Rihanna For Reversing Her Stance On Performing At The Super Bowl appeared first on NewsOne.
Hollywood Minute: Rihanna To Perform At Super Bowl
Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner, and James Cameron talks about ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’
Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show in February
Rihanna is set to tackle the halftime show for Super Bowl 57, which will be played on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and aired on Fox. The NFL made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, tweeting a photo of the recording artist’s hand holding up a football, with the caption, “Let’s GO.” (See below.) Rihanna in turn appears speechless, RTing the NFL’s image and only adding the non-comment “.” Previously, Rihanna rejected the NFL’s offer for her to perform during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show, saying she made the decision in solidarity with former San Francisco 49er...
WUSA
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news
While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
WUSA
WUSA
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show
Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
