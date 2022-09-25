Read full article on original website
NAU cross country places top three in Cowboy Jamboree races
NAU men’s and women’s cross country put up impressive races at the Cowboy Jamboree, getting an early look at this year’s National Championship course. NAU women took second place as the Lumberjacks finished with its top six runners all in the top 30 of the 223-person field. NAU men placed third; their top five runners all finished in the top 40 out of 252 runners. NAU’s top runner in each race placed fifth overall. For the women, it was junior Elise Stearns and for the men, sophomore Nico Young.
NAU draws scoreless at Loyola Marymount
In its fourth game ever against each other and first match since 2010, NAU tied Loyola Marymount 0-0 in a game that was dominated by defense all night. NAU started the game fast as they tested graduate goalkeeper Amanda Delgado within the first minute but she made a solid save denying the Lumberjacks an early goal.
NAU volleyball drops sixth straight at Weber State 3-1
NAU volleyball drops sixth straight at Weber State 3-1 .@NAUVolleyball lost its second straight conference match Saturday on the road against co-defending @BigSkyVB regular season champions @WeberStateVB.
NAU soccer salvages draw against San Diego, 1-1
A tough nonconference schedule concluded in San Diego with a draw for the Lumberjacks on Sunday afternoon. The Lumberjacks and Toreros found themselves struggling to create good chances in a game that saw the team combine for just five shots on goal. The Lumberjacks gave up a goal in the 69th minute before junior forward Dai Williams scored at the back post in the 83rd. The Lumberjacks now head into conference play with an uninspiring 1-4-4 record.
