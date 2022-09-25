NAU men’s and women’s cross country put up impressive races at the Cowboy Jamboree, getting an early look at this year’s National Championship course. NAU women took second place as the Lumberjacks finished with its top six runners all in the top 30 of the 223-person field. NAU men placed third; their top five runners all finished in the top 40 out of 252 runners. NAU’s top runner in each race placed fifth overall. For the women, it was junior Elise Stearns and for the men, sophomore Nico Young.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO