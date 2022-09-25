ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Bobcats Travel to Siena Wednesday for MAAC Opener

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2-1) vs Siena Saints (4-3-1) Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 | 4:00 PM. Hickey Field | Loudonville, N.Y. Loudonville, N.Y. – Quinnipiac men's soccer returns to the pitch Wednesday, Sept.28 in New York, facing the Siena Saints to open MAAC conference play. The Bobcats are now 5-1-1 since...
HAMDEN, CT
Bradley, Lisovvy Complete Day 3 at West Point Invitational

West Point, NY. – Quinnipiac women's tennis finished up the third and final day of the West Point Invite on Sunday, Sept. 25. Jordan Bradley and Nikole Lisovyy both finished up singles competition for the Bobcats. Bradley advanced to the finals in the Consolation D Bracket, and Lisovvy reached...
WEST POINT, NY
Pompeo Scores, QU Falls vs. Towson

HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac field hockey dropped a non-conference matchup, 4-1, vs. Towson on Sunday afternoon at the QU Field Hockey Stadium. Lucia Pompeo scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, with assists credited to both Emilia Massarelli and Micaela Grajales. QU falls to 4-5 (0-2 BIG EAST) so far in 2022.
HAMDEN, CT
Bobcats Set to Tee Off at Boston College Intercollegiate on Monday

HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac women's golf program returns to action this week, as the Bobcats continue its fall slate at the Boston College Intercollegiate. The three-round tournament will take place at the Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Mass. and will run on Monday and Tuesday with teams playing two rounds on the opening day.
HAMDEN, CT
Bloomfield mourns loss of Coach Kevin Moses

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Often times in sports there are both times of laughter and tears. The town of Bloomfield is mourning the loss of a beloved high school coach, who lost his battle with cancer Monday. Bloomfield Public Schools confirmed that Bloomfield’s prized boy’s varsity basketball coach, Kevin Moses, died Monday night. “Kevin Moses […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
HAMDEN, CT
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
WOODBURY, CT
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford

WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
WILLIMANTIC, CT

