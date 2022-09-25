Read full article on original website
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Travel to Siena Wednesday for MAAC Opener
Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-2-1) vs Siena Saints (4-3-1) Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 | 4:00 PM. Hickey Field | Loudonville, N.Y. Loudonville, N.Y. – Quinnipiac men's soccer returns to the pitch Wednesday, Sept.28 in New York, facing the Siena Saints to open MAAC conference play. The Bobcats are now 5-1-1 since...
gobobcats.com
Bradley, Lisovvy Complete Day 3 at West Point Invitational
West Point, NY. – Quinnipiac women's tennis finished up the third and final day of the West Point Invite on Sunday, Sept. 25. Jordan Bradley and Nikole Lisovyy both finished up singles competition for the Bobcats. Bradley advanced to the finals in the Consolation D Bracket, and Lisovvy reached...
gobobcats.com
Pompeo Scores, QU Falls vs. Towson
HAMDEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac field hockey dropped a non-conference matchup, 4-1, vs. Towson on Sunday afternoon at the QU Field Hockey Stadium. Lucia Pompeo scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, with assists credited to both Emilia Massarelli and Micaela Grajales. QU falls to 4-5 (0-2 BIG EAST) so far in 2022.
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Set to Tee Off at Boston College Intercollegiate on Monday
HAMDEN, Conn. – The Quinnipiac women's golf program returns to action this week, as the Bobcats continue its fall slate at the Boston College Intercollegiate. The three-round tournament will take place at the Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Mass. and will run on Monday and Tuesday with teams playing two rounds on the opening day.
Bloomfield mourns loss of Coach Kevin Moses
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Often times in sports there are both times of laughter and tears. The town of Bloomfield is mourning the loss of a beloved high school coach, who lost his battle with cancer Monday. Bloomfield Public Schools confirmed that Bloomfield’s prized boy’s varsity basketball coach, Kevin Moses, died Monday night. “Kevin Moses […]
Scribe
The Big E sets record attendance numbers over weekend
Nearly 287,000 people visited the Big E fairgrounds between Friday and Sunday. That's up almost 7 percent form last year at this time.
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Windham County
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store. An unnamed resident of the Windham County town of Putnam claimed the CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Haris & Ayesha Food Mart, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. CT Lottery said...
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project
Middletown’s “Return to the Riverbend” community investment project will be getting a boost from the state’s Community Investment Fund (CIF). The post Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
Wolcott man charged with hitting pedestrian in Southington, driving away
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wolcott man is in custody Tuesday after police said that he hit a pedestrian in April and then drove away. Nicholas Gothberg, 28, hit the pedestrian on April 27 in the area of Bristol and George streets, according to the Southington Department of Police Services. The victim was found in […]
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
Register Citizen
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
Register Citizen
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
