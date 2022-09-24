ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
thereflector.com

Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death

The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi

2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
kptv.com

Milwaukie police searching for missing mentally disabled man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for help finding a missing mentally disabled man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a Milwaukie home Friday and was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. near Mall 205. Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of medical treatment,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Channel 6000

Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Clackamas Co#Redland Fire Station#Amr
KXL

Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Chronicle

Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case

The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Wilsonville Spokesman

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Wilsonville Road

Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits.This story has been updated from its original version. A person died in a motorcycle crash that took place just outside of Wilsonville city limits Tuesday morning. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle collided with a delivery van near the 13500 block of Southwest Wilsonville Road at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist was pinned under the van and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. "Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash," a sheriff's office press release stated. "Multiple witnesses told responding deputies they saw a Yamaha motorcycle attempting to pass westbound SW Wilsonville Road traffic in a no-passing zone when it crashed into a Nissan delivery van as it was turning into a driveway." The name of the motorcyclist has yet to be released. The driver of the van was not injured. This story will be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WILSONVILLE, OR
KXL

Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead

SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
SALEM, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy