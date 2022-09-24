Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Sheriff’s office asks for public’s help in Salem hit-&-run investigation
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking the public for any information that might help identify the driver or vehicle in a Saturday hit and run that left a bicyclist injured. At about 10:15 am, deputies responded to the intersection of Northeast Howell Prairie...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
kptv.com
Medical examiner identifies body of man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man body found 20 years ago. The body of James Orin Johnson Sr. was found in Ridgefield on January 13, 2002. He was 32 when he died. The medical examiner’s office submitted a...
kptv.com
26-year-old woman killed in Wallace Park shooting identifiedi
2 kids hurt after being hit by vehicle outside elementary school in Salem. The kids were hit in the parking lot of Chávez Elementary School. Aviation American Gin opens distillery and tasting room in Portland. Since its creation, the gin has been distilled in Portland. A Portland woman who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found in Willamette River believed to be missing Salem teen
A body found in the Willamette River in Polk County on Sept. 24 is believed to be that of missing West Salem teenager Zackary Christopher Brenneman, authorities say.
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
kptv.com
Milwaukie police searching for missing mentally disabled man
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for help finding a missing mentally disabled man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a Milwaukie home Friday and was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. near Mall 205. Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of medical treatment,...
Channel 6000
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXL
Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
Chronicle
Remains Identified in 2002 Southwest Washington Cold Case
The remains of a man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield have been identified as 32-year-old James Orin Johnson. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that staff had linked Johnson's family's DNA to that of the remains found Jan. 13, 2002. Staff submitted a DNA sample from the...
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Wilsonville Road
Speed is believed to be a factor in a crash that took place near Grahams Ferry Road just outside the Wilsonville city limits.This story has been updated from its original version. A person died in a motorcycle crash that took place just outside of Wilsonville city limits Tuesday morning. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the motorcycle collided with a delivery van near the 13500 block of Southwest Wilsonville Road at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The motorcyclist was pinned under the van and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. "Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash," a sheriff's office press release stated. "Multiple witnesses told responding deputies they saw a Yamaha motorcycle attempting to pass westbound SW Wilsonville Road traffic in a no-passing zone when it crashed into a Nissan delivery van as it was turning into a driveway." The name of the motorcyclist has yet to be released. The driver of the van was not injured. This story will be updated. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Mom of Portland teen who died from accidental fentanyl overdose sues alleged drug dealer on behalf of son
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The mom of a Portland teen who accidentally overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills is now suing the alleged drug trafficker. Kerry Cohen says her son Griffin Hoffmann had a big heart and loved life. “He was my favorite person in the world,” said Cohen. “Being around him...
KXL
Missing Salem Teenager Found Dead
SALEM, Ore. – Sad news out of Salem Tuesday, where police say a missing teenager has been found dead. 16-year-old Zackary Brenneman was reported missing September 16th. His body was found in the Willamette River Saturday afternoon. The State Medical Examiner confirms he drowned. There’s no evidence of foul...
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
1 dead in Fairview house shooting, suspect at large
The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead at a house in Fairview remains on the loose Tuesday night, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
VIDEO: Smoke billows from vehicle fire on I-205 in NE Portland
A vehicle fire near Interstate 205 in Portland Tuesday morning was caught on camera.
Comments / 0